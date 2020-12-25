Exclusive

All Your Bridgerton Questions Answered By Showrunner Chris Van Dusen

Bridgerton: Will there be a season 2? How old is Daphne meant to be? All your questions answered. Picture: Netflix

How old is Daphne Bridgerton meant to be? What is the London season? And will there be a series two of Bridgerton? We've got your biggest questions answered thanks to showrunner Chris Van Dusen.

Bridgerton is Shonda Rhimes’ first creation as part of her production company's multi-million pound deal with Netflix, so the eight-episode period drama naturally has high expectations.

But viewers can be assured this dramatic TV adaption of the books by Julia Quinn are everything you want to see in a 2020 romance series filled with love, scandal and betrayal.

With a fabulous cast and storyline like no other, you’ll quickly become absorbed by all things Recency London but you may have some questions along the way about the characters, such as how old Daphne Bridgerton is meant to be, the backdrop against which their high society matters are played out, and whether there will be a season 2.

Capital spoke to executive producer Chris Van Dusen to ask some of the questions viewers may have as they get to know the Bridgerton family, and his answers will only have you falling in love with the series even harder.

How old are Daphne and Simon meant to be in Bridgerton?

Chris explained to us: “This is Daphne’s first season out, when she came of age she was probably about 18 or 19.”

And if you were wondering how old Regé-Jean Page’s character Simon is meant to be, Chris said: “Simon is closer to Anthony’s age and Anthony is the eldest Bridgerton brother, about 28 or 29 years old.”

What is the London Season they mention so often in Bridgerton?

The London Season is mentioned throughout Bridgerton, as it’s the entire backdrop of the series.

We asked Chris to summarise the London Season, and he of course explained it perfectly: “The show focuses on the marriage market and that was really this series of balls and events for society, young debutantes to go and find a husband and hopefully meet their perfect match.”

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen hopes there will be a season 2 of Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

How are the Bridgerton books different from the Netflix series?

“The elements fans loved of the books are also a part of the show as well, such as the way the Bridgertons love each other, the way the siblings banter each other, the way Violet loves her family and would do anything for them, and Daphne and Simon’s romance, it’s so sweet and so moving.

“Knowing there was such an avid international fanbase, I really wanted to get the Daphne/Simon part correct for them.”

Chris added the new elements introduced include Queen Charlotte, who was married to King George III, and a new filming location.

He continued: “We introduced Queen Charlotte which has really opened up the world for us, we’re at the Buckingham Home and St Regent’s Palace quite a bit, we’re exploring new love stories for characters that aren’t necessarily a part of the books. So it’s a good mix of things I would say.”

Bridgerton: The London season is when the debutantes look for a suitable husband. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season 2 of Bridgerton?

Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen are yet to confirm whether there will be a season two of Bridgerton on Netflix, but the executive producer’s response sounded promising.

Here’s what Chris could say about whether there will be a season two of Bridgerton: “I can say that the first season is about Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton daughter, and she and her love affair with Simon really provide the bedrock of the first season.

"But we know there are eight Bridgeton books, there are eight Bridgeton siblings and I would love to be able to tell love stories for each of them.”

That sounds promising to us!

Bridgerton is available to watch on Netflix now.

