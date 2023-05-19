All The Details On 'Beetlejuice 2': Cast, Release Date & All The Latest News

All the details on Beetlejuice 2. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Here's everything you need to know about Beetlejuice 2, from the cast to the release date and more...

Beetlejuice is getting a follow-up movie 25 years after it first took audiences by storm in 1988!

It's safe to say that fans weren't expecting the exciting sequel news when it was announced in May, and the cherry on top was learning that everyone's favourite spooky queen Jenna Ortega was attached to the project.

Not only is Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz but Tim Burton is also coming back to direct the project; the pair both worked on another cult classic of the era, Edward Scissorhands.

Speaking of reunions, Jenna – who will play Winona's daughter in the flick – is no stranger to working with the gothic director, as they famously joined forces for the mega-hit that was Netflix's Wednesday.

So, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming (very belated) Beetlejuice 2 movie...

Jenna Ortega attends the SAG awards

A Beetlejuice sequel is on its way. Picture: Alamy

Who is in Beetlejuice 2? The cast revealed

Several big names from the 1988 movie's iconic cast and crew are coming back for the 2023 sequel!

Michael Keaton will be returning as the eponymous Beetlejuice, Catherine O'Hara will be reprising the role of Delia Deetz and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. Of course, the aforementioned brain behind the title, Tim Burton, will be directing.

Newcomers to the franchise such as Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Willen Dafoe and Monica Bellucci will be appearing in the sequel – we can't wait!

Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice)

Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz

Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz

Jenna Ortega as Lydia Deetz's daughter

Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's wife

Justin Theroux

Willem Dafoe

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton are working on Beetlejuice 2. Picture: Getty

Michael Keaton will return as Beetlejuice. Picture: Alamy

Winona Ryder has been seen in character as Lydia Deetz. Picture: Getty

When is Beetlejuice 2 coming out?

The release date for the Beetlejuice sequel is yet to be announced, although it's widely assumed to be coming out this year!

Nothing is official yet but Variety did go on record saying that the fantasy horror comedy will be arriving in September 2023.

The publication also revealed that production on the film has already begun and it's taking place in London, we can't wait to find out more...

Are there any Beetlejuice 2 photos?

Not long after Beetlejuice 2 was announced, photos of Winona Ryder in character as Lydia Deetz surfaces online and made us all feel nostalgic!

The 52-year-old actress was photographed filming in a car in images that took Twitter by storm, not mich of her costume can be seen but she was sporting those instantly recognisable spiky bangs!

Winona Ryder spotted on the set of Beetlejuice 2! pic.twitter.com/aOySqyW1IW — best of winona ryder (@BESTOFWlNONA) May 18, 2023

Winona Ryder is Lydia again after 25 years. Picture: Alamy

Is there a trailer for the Beetlejuice sequel?

Not quite yet! Fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait to find out more about the highly-anticipated film, but as Beetlejuice 2 was only announced in May we might have to wait a while.

Bookmark this page because we're going to be updating you on all the Beetlejuice latest!

