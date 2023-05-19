All The Details On 'Beetlejuice 2': Cast, Release Date & All The Latest News

19 May 2023, 16:56

All the details on Beetlejuice 2
All the details on Beetlejuice 2. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Here's everything you need to know about Beetlejuice 2, from the cast to the release date and more...

Beetlejuice is getting a follow-up movie 25 years after it first took audiences by storm in 1988!

It's safe to say that fans weren't expecting the exciting sequel news when it was announced in May, and the cherry on top was learning that everyone's favourite spooky queen Jenna Ortega was attached to the project.

Every Time Jenna Ortega Has Slayed On The Red Carpet: From Scream Premiere To SAG Awards

Not only is Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz but Tim Burton is also coming back to direct the project; the pair both worked on another cult classic of the era, Edward Scissorhands.

Speaking of reunions, Jenna – who will play Winona's daughter in the flick – is no stranger to working with the gothic director, as they famously joined forces for the mega-hit that was Netflix's Wednesday.

So, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming (very belated) Beetlejuice 2 movie...

Jenna Ortega attends the SAG awards

A Beetlejuice sequel is on its way
A Beetlejuice sequel is on its way. Picture: Alamy

Who is in Beetlejuice 2? The cast revealed

Several big names from the 1988 movie's iconic cast and crew are coming back for the 2023 sequel!

Michael Keaton will be returning as the eponymous Beetlejuice, Catherine O'Hara will be reprising the role of Delia Deetz and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. Of course, the aforementioned brain behind the title, Tim Burton, will be directing.

Newcomers to the franchise such as Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Willen Dafoe and Monica Bellucci will be appearing in the sequel – we can't wait!

  • Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice)
  • Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz
  • Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz
  • Jenna Ortega as Lydia Deetz's daughter
  • Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's wife
  • Justin Theroux
  • Willem Dafoe
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton are working on Beetlejuice 2
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton are working on Beetlejuice 2. Picture: Getty
Michael Keaton will return as Beetlejuice
Michael Keaton will return as Beetlejuice. Picture: Alamy
Winona Ryder has been seen in character as Lydia Deetz
Winona Ryder has been seen in character as Lydia Deetz. Picture: Getty

When is Beetlejuice 2 coming out?

The release date for the Beetlejuice sequel is yet to be announced, although it's widely assumed to be coming out this year!

Nothing is official yet but Variety did go on record saying that the fantasy horror comedy will be arriving in September 2023.

The publication also revealed that production on the film has already begun and it's taking place in London, we can't wait to find out more...

Are there any Beetlejuice 2 photos?

Not long after Beetlejuice 2 was announced, photos of Winona Ryder in character as Lydia Deetz surfaces online and made us all feel nostalgic!

The 52-year-old actress was photographed filming in a car in images that took Twitter by storm, not mich of her costume can be seen but she was sporting those instantly recognisable spiky bangs!

Winona Ryder is Lydia again after 25 years
Winona Ryder is Lydia again after 25 years. Picture: Alamy

Is there a trailer for the Beetlejuice sequel?

Not quite yet! Fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait to find out more about the highly-anticipated film, but as Beetlejuice 2 was only announced in May we might have to wait a while.

Bookmark this page because we're going to be updating you on all the Beetlejuice latest!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside the lyrics to Lewis Capaldi's 'The Pretender'

Inside Lewis Capaldi’s Candid ‘The Pretender’ Lyrics & The Meaning Behind Them

Lewis Capaldi is official with his girlfriend

Who Is Lewis Capaldi's Girlfriend Ellie MacDowell?

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life

Who Is G Flip? Get To Know Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause's Partner

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Are Harry Styles and Candice dating?

Harry Styles 'Growing Close' To Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel

Love Island's Tom and Samie split last month

Love Island’s Tom Clare Spotted With Mystery Girl In Ibiza Weeks After Samie Elishi Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star