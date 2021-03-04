WATCH: Tommy Fury Mocks Jake Paul In Molly-Mae's Extensions As Boxing Match Expected

Tommy Fury has challenged YouTuber Jake Paul to a boxing match as the pair mock and impersonate each other on social media and NGL, the whole thing is pretty entertaining.

Tommy, 21, has called out Logan Paul's younger brother for a boxing match, wearing girlfriend Molly-Mae's extensions on his head to impersonate the American star- and it seems like we could get another high profile amateur match in the future.

It all started when Tommy's older brother and boxing legend Tyson Fury tagged Jake in a social media post, to which the 24-year-old YouTuber responded:

"He calls me out to fight someone - his brother! I didn't even know he had a brother."

This lead Jake to turn his attention to the reality star and boxer, saying:

"You are Fury's little brother? If you want to do something don't let your brother do it for you."

Tommy Fury challenges Jake Paul to a boxing match as they mock each other online. Picture: Instagram @tommytbtfury/ @jakepaul

Tommy then hit back in an Instagram video, saying: "Mr Jake Paul, I don't need anybody to do my dirty work. I'll call you out right now myself."

"You can fight me any time, any place, anywhere. All you've got to do is get in touch."

Logan Paul and KSI's boxing match made them hundreds of thousands of pounds back in 2019, so it's unsurprising the next pair want to get in on some of that action!

In the mean time, people are loving the trash talk going on, especially Molly-Mae's hair getting involved in the whole thing.

One fan said: "Tommy Fury impersonating Jake Paul by using Molly-Mae’s hair extensions as a wig actually gives me life."

Tommy Fury impersonating Jake Paul by using Molly-Mae’s hair extensions as a wig actually gives me life — Kels (@itskelsallen) March 3, 2021

Tommy Fury grabbing Molly Mae’s hair extensions and throwing it on his head to call out Jake Paul has absolutely sent me 🥴🤣🤣🤣 — chloe (@chloerebekkax) March 3, 2021

Never thought I’d be so entertained about Tommy Fury and Jake Paul calling each other out on their insta stories — annaowen02 (@annaowen02) March 4, 2021

As this is the very initial part of the boxing match challenge, the good news is there could be plenty more beef to come and with the likes of Logan Paul likely to get involved, we shadily cannot wait to see where this goes!

Molly-Mae and Logan feuding on Instagram sounds like golden internet content to us...

