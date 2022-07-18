Here's How To Keep Cool During The Heatwave

Stay cool as the temperatures soar. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Tips and tricks are swirling online to help you take precautions during the 40 degree Celsius heatwave – here are some of the best pieces of advice to help you through.

The UK is currently facing a heatwave that has the potential to break temperature records.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for "exceptional heat" for the first time ever as some areas climb past 40 degrees Celsius.

As Britons take on the stifling heatwave, an avalanche of tips and tricks has been circling online to help everyone tackle rising temperatures.

Twitter threads sharing advice on these swelteringly hot days have been going viral, with one in particular by @NJSimmondsbooks lending out words of wisdom to the masses.

Follow these tips and tricks and take precautions during the climbing temperatures. Picture: Getty

The Twitter user drew from their experiences living in Spain and Australia to lend a helping hand to their followers amid the weather emergency.

Many of the tips focus on keeping the home cool as well as staying extra hydrated – here are some of the best bits of guidance from the thread...

As tempted as you may be to open those windows, it's advised that you keep them closed and draw your blinds and curtains to keep the house cool and in the shade.

N J Simmonds also advises users to 'stay still', which echoes the sentiment that can be seen in the news currently; avoid leaving the house and being in the sun where possible – conserve that energy!

🗣 UK, ARE YOU FEELING HOT?



Having lived in Spain and Australia, and brought up by Spanish family, I've learned a lot. Here is a thread on how to keep cool in this summer.



My British mates often don't know these tips. Ignore if you already do...



☀️🧵 — N J Simmonds (@NJSimmondsbooks) July 11, 2022

And if you do decide to leave your abode then try and minimise it to the coolest hours, as the viral Twitter user puts it, "early mornings and when the sun goes down." Medical professionals advise to stay out of the sun from 11 AM to 3 PM, when the UV rays are at their strongest.

To keep your body cool, opt for cold showers! And if that's not enough, then a cold compress on the back of your neck can help regulate your body temperature throughout the day.

As for nighttime, we're all struggling to sleep in the heat, but one top tip from the Twittersphere is to say goodbye to the duvet and put your sheets in the fridge before you turn in for the night, it can make all the difference.

And, of course, stay hydrated! Drink, drink and drink some more, and don't leave the house without a water bottle – and avoid excess alcohol.

These are just some pieces of advice swirling online to help make the heatwave more manageable, Gov.uk has also issued more heat-health advice that you can read here – stay safe.

