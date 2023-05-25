Tina Turner Tributes Pour In: Beyoncé, Lizzo & More Honour The Music Legend

Celebrities pay tribute to Tina Turner. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrities pay tribute to musical icon Tina Turner following the news of her death.

In the wake of Tina Turner's passing, a deluge of tributes and dedications have been shared online by fans and friends of the music legend.

It was announced that the icon – who is affectionately known as 'The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' – passed away on Wednesday (May 24) at the age of 83 following a long illness.

Tina has left an indelible mark on the face of music, from soul and R&B to pop and rock, her hits travelled far and wide, and since the news of her death fans have been honouring the star by listening to hits such as 'The Best', 'What's Love Got to Do with It' and 'Proud Mary'.

The likes of Beyoncé, Lizzo, Elton John and more have honoured the musician's memory with a series of touching tributes.

Singer Tina Turner dies aged 83

Tina Turner's death was announced on May 24. Picture: Alamy

Lizzo paid homage to the late legend during a live show on her Special Tour, she fought back tears as she spoke about Tina's impact on the industry.

"Today we lost an icon. And I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry about it. And I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is," Lizzo announced to a live audience in Phoenix, Arizona.

"As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. And remember this, there would be no Rock 'n' Roll without Tina Turner," she screamed out to the arena before giving an emotional performance of 'Proud Mary'.

Beyoncé shared a dedication to her website. Picture: beyonce.com

Beyoncé called Tina her "beloved queen". Picture: Getty

Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1c — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 24, 2023

Beyoncé shared a tribute on her website alongside a picture of her sharing the stage with Turner during the 2008 Grammys, she wrote: "My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience.

"You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done," Beyoncé's tribute read.

Elton John shared his condolences to the singer's family in an Instagram post, he called her "one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers".

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023

I am deeply saddened by the loss of Tina Turner. Her powerful voice and strength will forever be etched in our hearts and memories. She paved the way for so many of us in the music industry and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Rje2gNUE2C — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 25, 2023

Barack Obama wrote a passionate statement about Tina's life and career: "Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade."

Fellow legend Mick Jagger took to Twitter to remember his good friend, he wrote: "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

An outpouring of love and appreciation for Tina flooded online, with more kind words from fellow musicians such as Bryan Adams, Cher, Christina Aguilera and many more.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital