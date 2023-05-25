Tina Turner Tributes Pour In: Beyoncé, Lizzo & More Honour The Music Legend

25 May 2023, 10:50

Celebrities pay tribute to Tina Turner
Celebrities pay tribute to Tina Turner. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrities pay tribute to musical icon Tina Turner following the news of her death.

In the wake of Tina Turner's passing, a deluge of tributes and dedications have been shared online by fans and friends of the music legend.

It was announced that the icon – who is affectionately known as 'The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' – passed away on Wednesday (May 24) at the age of 83 following a long illness.

Tina has left an indelible mark on the face of music, from soul and R&B to pop and rock, her hits travelled far and wide, and since the news of her death fans have been honouring the star by listening to hits such as 'The Best', 'What's Love Got to Do with It' and 'Proud Mary'.

The likes of Beyoncé, Lizzo, Elton John and more have honoured the musician's memory with a series of touching tributes.

Singer Tina Turner dies aged 83

Tina Turner's death was announced on May 24
Tina Turner's death was announced on May 24. Picture: Alamy

Lizzo paid homage to the late legend during a live show on her Special Tour, she fought back tears as she spoke about Tina's impact on the industry.

"Today we lost an icon. And I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry about it. And I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is," Lizzo announced to a live audience in Phoenix, Arizona.

"As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. And remember this, there would be no Rock 'n' Roll without Tina Turner," she screamed out to the arena before giving an emotional performance of 'Proud Mary'.

Beyoncé shared a dedication to her website
Beyoncé shared a dedication to her website. Picture: beyonce.com
Beyoncé called Tina her "beloved queen"
Beyoncé called Tina her "beloved queen". Picture: Getty

Beyoncé shared a tribute on her website alongside a picture of her sharing the stage with Turner during the 2008 Grammys, she wrote: "My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience.

"You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done," Beyoncé's tribute read.

Elton John shared his condolences to the singer's family in an Instagram post, he called her "one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers".

Barack Obama wrote a passionate statement about Tina's life and career: "Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade."

Fellow legend Mick Jagger took to Twitter to remember his good friend, he wrote: "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

An outpouring of love and appreciation for Tina flooded online, with more kind words from fellow musicians such as Bryan Adams, Cher, Christina Aguilera and many more.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the artists on the Barbie soundtrack

'Barbie The Album': All The Confirmed Artists On The Soundtrack – Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj & More

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is over

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

Harry helped a fan make a decision in love

Harry Styles Pauses Concert To Give A Lucky Fan Some Relationship Advice

Everything you need to know about Gen-Z's biggest rap star, Ice Spice

Who Is Ice Spice? The Lowdown On Her Rise To Fame, Real Name & Taylor Swift Collaboration

Love Island's Zara and Cynthia explained how they helped to 'save someone's life'

Love Island’s Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown & Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo ‘Save A Man’s Life’ During Night Out

Dua Lipa's Versace collection is the thing of dreams

Inside Dua Lipa's Versace Collection: All The Looks Inspired By Her Personal Style

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star