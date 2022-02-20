The Queen Tests Positive For COVID-19

20 February 2022, 13:18

The Queen has tested positive for coronavirus
The Queen has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Alamy
The Queen has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Queen has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

In a statement, the palace said the 95-year-old monarch is experiencing ‘mild cold-like symptoms’ but expects to continue with her light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," Buckingham Palace added in a statement.

The Queen marked her Jubilee at the start of February
The Queen marked her Jubilee at the start of February. Picture: Alamy

The Queen had been in contact with her eldest son and heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.

The palace’s full statement read: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

The Queen celebrated the start of the Platinum Jubilee
The Queen celebrated the start of the Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty
The Queen's tested positive after being in contact with Prince Charles who also tested positive this week
The Queen's tested positive after being in contact with Prince Charles who also tested positive this week. Picture: Getty

A number of members of staff have also tested positive at Windsor Castle.

It comes after The Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on 6 February.

She hosted her first public engagement in over three months the day before her Jubilee, meeting with charity representatives at Sandringham House.

It’s believed the Queen is fully vaccinated.

