We're taking a look back at some of the biggest and best podcasts of 2023, from PopBuzz's 'Making The Album' to 'Spencer & Vogue'.
These days there are so many amazing podcasts to choose from, whether you want some LOLs with Spencer & Vogue, headline break downs with The News Agents, big sister chats with My Therapist Ghosted Me, or something to answer all your big life questions with Diary of a CEO.
We've rounded up the best podcasts of 2023, for all your listening needs. Each of the podcasts below are available on Global Player, the official Capital app, so you can find them all in one place.
Host Jack Chapman and celebrity guests including Catherine Tate, Louise Redknapp and Jenni Falconer delve into pop culture of the 90s decade, reminiscing on the TV, films, music and fashion.
The hosts delve into the incredible decade that was the 1990s. From Gladiators to Gameboys, fashion trends to Friends and Spice Girls to Scream. This feel-good podcast will transport you back to a bygone age and reveal how the end of the 20th century influenced the lives of the celebrities you know today.
RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Tixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova explore modern beauty and pop culture
Trixie and Katya explore the cultural boundaries of modern beauty and pop culture through spirited conversations, as well as interviews with gorgeous guests who inhabit various facets of the entertainment industry.
From models, moguls, influencers, drag queens, RuPaul's Drag Race contestants to adult performers, actors, and more, Trixie and Katya find the beauty behind the insanity.