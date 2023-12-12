The Best Podcasts Of 2023

12 December 2023, 17:37

The best podcasts of 2023
The best podcasts of 2023.

By Kathryn Knight

We're taking a look back at some of the biggest and best podcasts of 2023, from PopBuzz's 'Making The Album' to 'Spencer & Vogue'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

These days there are so many amazing podcasts to choose from, whether you want some LOLs with Spencer & Vogue, headline break downs with The News Agents, big sister chats with My Therapist Ghosted Me, or something to answer all your big life questions with Diary of a CEO.

We've rounded up the best podcasts of 2023, for all your listening needs. Each of the podcasts below are available on Global Player, the official Capital app, so you can find them all in one place.

Making The Album

  • Fans are taken inside the recording process of their favourite albums, from Niall Horan's 'The Show' to Madison Beer's 'Silence Between Songs'.
  • Your favourite artist breaks down every song on their album.
  • Artists reveal inspirations and discuss what each song means to them.
  • Brought to you by our sister brand PopBuzz

Listen on to Making the Album on Global Player

Listen to Making The Album

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

  • Husband and wife duo Joel and Hannah try things they’ve never done before.
  • The couple take on new experiences together in a bid to keep their relationship exciting.

Listen to Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper on Global Player

Listen to Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

Bring It All Back: The Ultimate 90s Podcast

  • Host Jack Chapman and celebrity guests including Catherine Tate, Louise Redknapp and Jenni Falconer delve into pop culture of the 90s decade, reminiscing on the TV, films, music and fashion.
  • The hosts delve into the incredible decade that was the 1990s. From Gladiators to Gameboys, fashion trends to Friends and Spice Girls to Scream. This feel-good podcast will transport you back to a bygone age and reveal how the end of the 20th century influenced the lives of the celebrities you know today.

Listen to Bring It All Back: The Ultimate 90s Podcast on Global Player

Listen to Bring It All Back

Bring it All Back: The Ultimate 90s Podcast
Bring it All Back: The Ultimate 90s Podcast. Picture: Global

The News Agents

  • Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall – three of the UK’s top journalists – host a daily news podcast: The News Agents.
  • Celebrated its 1 year anniversary on 30th August!
  • They’re not just here to tell you what's happening, but why.

Listen to The News Agents on Global Player

Listen to The News Agents

My Therapist Ghosted Me

  • Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally host this hilarious advice podcast.
  • After being actually ghosted by her therapist, Joanne turned to IRL bestie Vogue for advice.
  • Together they give 100% unqualified, unsubstantiated but up front and honest advice on the plethora of issues they and many others continue to grapple with.

Listen to My Therapist Ghosted Me on Global Player

Listen to My Therapist Ghosted Me

The Red Carpet Treatment with Jordan Stephens

  • Podcast from The BRIT Awards, hosted by Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens
  • Guests, including Nicola Roberts, Mimi Webb, James Arthur, Mae Muller and more, chat about their experiences at The BRITs, plus what it's like being in the spotlight.

Listen to The Red Carpet Treatment with Jordan Stephens on Global Player

Listen to The Red Carpet Treatment with Jordan Stephens

The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

  • The podcast that you’ll have seen all over your social feeds.
  • Steven Bartlett interviews remarkable people on their stories of success.
  • Recent guests include Jada Pinkett Smith, the CEO of AirBnb and Nick Cannon

Listen to The Diary of a CEO on Global Player

Listen to The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

The Bald and Beautiful with Trixie and Katya

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Tixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova explore modern beauty and pop culture
  • Trixie and Katya explore the cultural boundaries of modern beauty and pop culture through spirited conversations, as well as interviews with gorgeous guests who inhabit various facets of the entertainment industry.
  • From models, moguls, influencers, drag queens, RuPaul's Drag Race contestants to adult performers, actors, and more, Trixie and Katya find the beauty behind the insanity.

Listen to The Bald and Beautiful with Trixie and Katya

Listen to The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya

