Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Look So In Love On Night Out With Their Friends

16 July 2024, 12:42

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were joined by their friends in Europe
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were joined by their friends in Europe. Picture: Getty/Summitt Hogue/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce joined their friends for an evening out while hopping about Europe and the photo is adorable.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have almost been together for a year and the couple continue to go from strength to strength, with Travis joining Taylor at a number of her Eras Tour concerts including her recent dates in Europe, where some of Travis’ pals joined them.

Taylor and Travis were joined by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes and Summitt and Miranda Hogue.

Summitt shared a photo of the friends on his Instagram recently, writing: “What a time #Europe,” and included a group shot of them hanging out with Taylor and Travis, who looked super loved up with Travis looping an arm around Taylor.

Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift at a few stops on The Eras Tour and even got on the stage in London
Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift at a few stops on The Eras Tour and even got on the stage in London. Picture: Getty

Taylor looked adorable in a lilac blue midi dress and nude block heels, with her hair pulled back into a high ponytail and accessorising with a maroon heart-shaped bag.

Meanwhile, Travis looked cool in a beige shirt and trousers wearing a navy ‘Garda’ cap.

Travis plays with Patrick on the Kansas City Chiefs while it’s not known how he and Taylor know businessman Summitt and his wife Miranda.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s been spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs with Brittany at a few NFL games over the past year, with the women thought to have become close friends.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a double date with their friends
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a double date with their friends. Picture: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Taylor Swift has become good friends with Brittany Mahomes
Taylor Swift has become good friends with Brittany Mahomes. Picture: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany also posted some photos from their trip to London and Amsterdam, including some pictures of her and Taylor and one where Taylor pulled her in for a tight hug and kissed her on the head. Cute!

It’s thought a number of Taylor’s close friends jetted to Europe to see her perform on The Eras Tour, with Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Bradley Cooper also spotted at one of the concerts in Paris.

And it wasn’t just showbiz royalty in attendance; Prince William watched one of the shows at Wembley Stadium with his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

