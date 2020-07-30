How To Do The Taylor Swift ‘Love Story’ TikTok Challenge With The New Disco Lines Remix

30 July 2020, 16:53

The Love Story challenge has fans dancing to a remix of Taylor Swift's huge 2008 single
The Love Story challenge has fans dancing to a remix of Taylor Swift's huge 2008 single. Picture: Getty / PA / TikTok

One of Taylor Swift’s first biggest singles, ‘Love Story’, has been turned into a TikTok trend after an incredible disco remix emerged on the platform.

Taylor Swift released ‘Love Story’ in 2008, and it was one of the first singles from Tay which catapulted her into the spotlight.

But now a remix, by Disco Lines, of the romantic ballad has gone viral, with TikTok users dancing along to the upbeat version with some hilarious yet equally impressive routines, and a lot of hip-thrusting!

The #LoveStory trend sees TikTok titans putting their phone on top of a skateboard – or in some cases, a drone – and letting it roll away before they burst into a choreographed routine following the camera.

Fans are loving the remixed version of the song, where the TikTok snippet uses the lyrics:

Is this in my head? I don’t know what to think

He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring

And said: “Marry me Juliet

You’ll never have to be alone

I love you and that’s all I really know

Over 900,000 videos using the audio have been uploaded to TikTok at the time of writing.

The remixed version of the song has also now been uploaded to YouTube after gaining so much popularity with the space of just a few days.

How to do the #LoveStory challenge on TikTok

The hashtag explains just how to do the Love Story challenge, step by step.

Take a look, below:

1) Click on the shoot button.

2) Click on 'sounds' at the top of your screen and select the 1st one.

3) Come close to the camera, which sits on a skateboard/something that is moveable. As soon as you look into the camera, the camera moves backwards.

4) Follow the camera walking.

5) When sound drops, start to dance.

6) Add #lovestorychallenge in your captions.

