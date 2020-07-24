Taylor Swift Lookalike Goes Viral On TikTok With Remarkable Similarities To The Singer

24 July 2020, 14:05

Taylor Swift lookalike Ashley is frequently mistaken for the pop star
Taylor Swift lookalike Ashley is frequently mistaken for the pop star. Picture: Getty / Traumarn13/TikTok

One Taylor Swift fan has Swifties in shock at how similar she looks to the ‘Folklore’ singer.

A Taylor Swift lookalike has revealed she often gets mistaken for the songstress while out shopping, sharing some hilarious TikTok videos and photos of her remarkable similarity to Taylor.

Ashley, a nurse, is a fan of Taylor herself and admitted since moving to Nashville – Taylor’s home state – she gets mistaken for her more often.

Selena Gomez Spotted Wearing Taylor Swift’s 'Folklore' Merchandise

Her nickname has also been ‘TS’ ever since she was young.

Ashley said she's been called Taylor from a young age
Ashley said she's been called Taylor from a young age. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

In a TikTok which soon went viral, Ashley explained: “I wear scrubs all day and just wanted to look nice for a change,” revealing people call her Taylor every where she goes.

The viral star said she’s been flooded with fan attention at the shopping mall, while grocery shopping, and while on date night with her husband.

In the clip she changed into a hoodie and put sunglasses on at the end, saying this is “my life now”.

“No more looking cute in public.”

Sharing the TikTok on Instagram, Ashley said: “No one could ever truly look like the queen - I [heart] TS. My nickname has been TS ever since I could remember.”

However, after some Swifites flooded her comments section, Ashley told her followers in a later TikTok “not to take it too seriously.”

“The video was an idea from my old school friends, I didn’t realise it was going to blow up. I’m not really that bothered by it, so just take it with a grain of salt. But I appreciate the love, and I love you guys so much,” she explained.

The Taylor lookalike’s videos went viral days before the singer dropped her eighth studio album ‘Folklore’, which fans have been listening to non-stop.

