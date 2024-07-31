Taylor Swift Fans Raise Huge Sum Of Money For Southport Victims

Taylor Swift fans have raised money for a local hospital following the Southport attack. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift fans have rallied together to raise money for the victims of the Southport attack.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised for Alder Hey Children's Charity, following the deadly attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the British seaside town Southport.

On Monday a knifeman attacked the event where three children have been killed and many others, including adults, have been left critically injured.

Taylor Swift released a statement following the event expressing her sympathies for the families affected by the incident.

"The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock...The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the Families, and first responders," her statement read.

Tributes are being laid to the victims of the Southport attack. Picture: Getty

It continued: "These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Now Taylor's fans have rallied around to offer support for those affected by the event by creating a JustGiving page raising money for a local hospital.

The fundraising page reads: "We are working with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport, and raising funeral funds for the three young swifties who have tragically passed.

Swifties have banded together to raise funds for the families of those affected by the Southport attack. Picture: Getty

"Every donation through this link goes directly to the verified charity below, which will in turn help make a difference to those impacted in a time of great sadness."

At the time of writing, nearly £300,000 has been raised when the goal was just £13,000 - a nod to Taylor Swift's favourite number 13.

As the police investigation into the attack continues, a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and held under suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

