Taylor Swift Releases Heartfelt Statement Following Southport Attack: "I'm Completely In Shock"

30 July 2024, 11:28 | Updated: 30 July 2024, 14:52

Taylor Swift 'completely in shock' following Southport attack
Taylor Swift 'completely in shock' following Southport attack. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift has broken her silence on the devastating attack at a dance class in Southport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has released a statement following what has been described by a Chief Constable as a "ferocious attack" in the British seaside town Southport on Monday.

The attack happened at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class and two children have been killed while nine others were injured, including two adults.

The 'TTPD' singer has addressed the incident due to the nature of the event where it took place. She said: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock...

Taylor Swift responds to Southport attack
Taylor Swift responds to Southport attack. Picture: Instagram

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the Families, and first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Taylor echoes the helplessness a lot of of people feel after such a horrific event. Currently, a 17-year-old boy is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Tributes are made to child victims of 17-Year-Old knifeman in Southport
Tributes are made to child victims of 17-Year-Old knifeman in Southport. Picture: Getty

The Southport attack happened just over two weeks before Taylor is set to return to the UK for her last London Eras Tour shows.

The 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' singer will be in Wembley on August 15.

