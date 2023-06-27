Stormzy Is Buying A Football Club In His Hometown

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
27 June 2023, 14:38
Stormzy has just bought a football club in Croydon, here are all the details on his latest business move.
Stormzy's latest business venture is buying a football club from his hometown of Croydon!
The 'Hide & Seek' rapper has agreed upon a deal to purchase the non-league club AFC Croydon, he's doing so with football star Wilfried Zaha.
The pair make up a three-man consortium with Danny Young, who used to work as head of player care at Crystal Palace until the end of last season.
Maya Jama And Stormzy Re-Ignite Speculation They’re Back Together
Stormzy - Hide & Seek (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022)
The club announced the partnership via Instagram: "The consortium will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club.
Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities," they wrote in the post.
Since breaking into the mainstream in 2014, Stormzy's star has soared to the greatest of heights and every step of the way he's been giving back.
The musician maintains close links to Croydon, in recent years he has hosted events there with his own charity the Merky Foundation, and upon pledging £10 million to the BLM fund the mayor called him "one of Croydon's finest'.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital