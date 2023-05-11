Maya Jama And Stormzy Re-Ignite Speculation They’re Back Together

11 May 2023, 17:16

Maya Jama and Stormzy have sparked reconciliation rumours
Maya Jama and Stormzy have sparked reconciliation rumours. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Fans are rooting for Maya Jama and Stormzy to reunite and the couple have re-ignited speculation they’re back on.

Love Island host Maya Jama and three-time BRIT Award winner Stormzy split in 2019 after four years of dating and fans of the pair were crushed over the breakup.

Rumours emerged at the end of last year they were back in contact and reports they’re getting back on track have just resurfaced again.

The former couple have apparently been spending more time together at his home, out of the spotlight.

Maya Jama Before She Was Famous: Inside Her Climb To Success

Earlier this year Maya was reported to be dating none other than Leonardo DiCaprio after they were spotted partying together two nights in a row, but she was quick to rubbish the rumours.

Maya Jama shows off BTS of final Love Island Aftersun

Stormzy and Maya Jama split in 2019
Stormzy and Maya Jama split in 2019. Picture: Getty

After publications pointed out she was wearing a ‘Leo’ necklace she took to Twitter to shut things down: “I've been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign."

A source has now told the tabloids Maya and Stormzy are growing close again, telling the paper: “The Leo thing got a bit out of hand. They partied a couple of times in London and New York but it never developed into anything more serious.

“The truth is she's actually back in regular contact with Stormzy and has been heading to his house to meet up away from the spotlight. She visited him a couple of times before her recent holiday to Thailand and it sounds as though they've really clicked again.

“The connection never went away. They're both keen to tiptoe around it a bit rather than throw themselves into anything public but they're enjoying being close again.”

Maya Jama has taken over as Love Island's host
Maya Jama has taken over as Love Island's host. Picture: Alamy
Stormzy poured his heart into his music after splitting from Maya Jama
Stormzy poured his heart into his music after splitting from Maya Jama. Picture: Getty

Maya and Stormzy split in 2019 and he’s made it no secret he misses the TV host by pouring his heart into his recent music, despite not naming her specifically.

In his last two albums, ‘Heavy is the Head’ and ‘This Is What I Mean’ he referenced their breakup, making his long-standing feelings for Maya clear.

In ‘Hide and Seek’ he raps: “I’ve tried and I’ve tried, but I just can’t hide from you, love.”

And in ‘Lessons’ on his 2019 album he sings: “My nephew’s still asking for his Aunty Maya / Guess this is the karma for what I done to Maya.”

He also opened up on his heartache in interviews, telling Louis Theroux their split is ‘probably the biggest loss a man can have’ and telling GQ their split was ‘heavy on my heart.’

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Fans have been speculating about what Rihanna has named her baby

What Has Rihanna Named Her Baby Boy?

Are we in a rom-com renaissance?

Are Rom-Coms Finally Making A Comeback?

Features

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life

Who Is Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Dating? Get To Know G Flip

TV & Film

Chrishell Stause and G Flip tied the knot

Chrishell Stause Has Married G Flip After A Year Together

Ed Sheeran has songwriting credits on an array of stars' tracks

15 Songs You Didn’t Realise Ed Sheeran Actually Wrote

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star