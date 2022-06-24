Exclusive

WATCH: Steve Carell Is The Voice Coach We All Need

By Savannah Roberts

Steve Carell had everyone in the studio laughing as he put on his voice coach hat and spoke through his latest movie role accent!

Comedy legend Steve Carell swung by Capital Breakfast to dish on his latest film foray with Robert Howard and Lauren Layfield, bringing all the good vibes with him in the process!

The actor spoke about some of his most quotable lines, brining up unforgettable projects like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and the Despicable Me franchise.

Taylor Swift Releases 'Carolina' For 'Where The Crawdads Sing' & The Lyrics Are Everything

Steve's latest film Minions: The Rise of Gru required the 59-year-old actor to tweak his instantly recognisable voice for Gru, the infamous villain-turned-softie.

Carell has now portrayed the role for a whopping five features, with all that experience he tried to impart some voice acting wisdom onto Rob and Lauren during Breakfast.

Steve Carell spoke about all things Minions during his Breakfast appearance. Picture: Capital FM

Presenter Rob quizzed Steve on his changing accent within the Despicable Me franchise, as the new Minions sequel –which hits theatres on July 1 – pre-dates the first three films in chronology.

"Your voice of Gru, seems like you've had a bit of a challenge 'cos you had the original one [accent], but then you've had to kind of make him sound a bit younger at the same time," Rob asked Carell.

The comedy genius made light of the artistic choice, playing down his voice change for the new flick, saying with sarcasm: "It was a real acting challenge.

"And its such a specific accent too. I worked literally a minute on it," Steve quipped.

Steve Carell gave a lesson on mastering his Gru voice. Picture: Capital FM

Minions: The Rise of Gru comes out in cinemas on July 1. Picture: Getty

This then prompted the Hollywood star to get into character and coach Rob through his Gru impression – and in the process, we were treated to a 'Gru-off' between the actor and presenter!

Steve took a moment to praise the movie series that first began back in 2010, he said: "The writers are really clever on these, 'cos you know this is – what the eighteenth Despicable Me movie?

"I'm kidding," he said in his iconic deadpan humour.

"But they have a way of reimagining it and coming up with different goals and still keeping it funny," The Office star told the presenter.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital