Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner. Picture: Capital

Sonny Jay is teaming up with Dancing On Ice's Angela Egan, as the pair become the first to be confirmed for this year's skating show.

We've confirmed Dancing on Ice's first couple, as Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp's Sonny Jay is set to team up with professional skater, Angela Egan.

The newcomer to the ITV reality series surprised Sonny on Thursday, 8 October, saying she felt confident for the pair.

"This is exciting, isn't it?" said Sonny, having met Angela for the first time on the show, calling the announcement a big surprise.

Angela said she was going to be tough on Sonny during training, joking that she wants "triple axels by next week, or else".

She also said that she wasn't worried for Sonny, saying she heard that Sonny Jay was already a pretty good skater.

"The one thing I don't want to do is fall over - not in front of the nation; I don't want to be a meme the next day," said a concerned Sonny.

He joins the likes of actor and singer, Jason Donovan, presenter, Denise van Outen, and his fellow Global star, Myleene Klass on the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2021.