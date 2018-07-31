VOTE: Capital's Sexiest Male & Female In Pop 2018

31 July 2018, 14:49

The only vote that matters - Capital's Sexiest Male & Female In Pop - is back! Vote for your favourite (and hottest) stars to see them take the crown.

Capital's Sexiest Male & Female In Pop is back. After thousands of you voted, and strived to crown Perrie Edwards and Harry Styles as the hottest Queen and King of 2017, we thought we'd let you have another chance.

Kicking off on Tuesday, 31 July, we're letting you pick this year's most beautiful popstar - from our lists of 25 fierce females and 25 marvellous males - and crown an ultimate victor.

> Download Our App, To Keep Voting For Your Favourite Sexy Star!

Simply vote for who you think is the most gorgeous, and put two of these stars in the same Hall of Fame as previous winners; sexy ZAYN and gorgeous Camila Cabello.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sonny Jay and Alex Miller

WATCH: Love Island’s Alex Miller Cracked On To Sonny Jay’s Girlfriend… In Front Of Him!
millie bobby brown

Millie Bobby Brown Confirms She's Split From Jacob Sartorius

Love Island Nathan and Cara Engagement Video

WATCH: Love Island's Nathan Massey Propose To Cara De La Hodye In The Series 2 Villa
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Reveals He's Marrying Hailey Baldwin Sooner Than We Thought
Love Island 2018

Love Island 2018 Snapchat, Instagram And Twitter Names: Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham And Megan Barton-Hanson Accounts

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Eyal Booker Alex Miller Niall Aslam

All The Must-See Backstage Celeb Photos From The Love Island Final At Capital's Viewing Party!
Georgia Steel Sam Bird Loyal Tea

WATCH: Love Island's Georgia Steel And Sam Bird Spill The Loyal-Tea
Demi Lovato's sister, mum and step dad

Demi Lovato Mum, Dad And Sister: Inside 'Sober' Singer’s Family As They Rush To Support Her
Drake singing on stage

What Is Drake’s Son’s Name? Scorpion Star Reveals Intimate Details Of Secret Baby