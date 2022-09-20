Princess Charlotte Seen Telling Brother Prince George To Bow As The Queen’s Coffin Passes By

20 September 2022, 15:49

By Kathryn Knight

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were on their best behaviour at the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Prince and Princess of Wales, brought their eldest two children to the Queen’s funeral on 19th September.

During the procession, as Her Majesty’s coffin passed by the royal family, Princess Charlotte was seen telling big brother Prince George to ‘bow’ when the gun carriage passed by.

Kate Middleton Pays Tribute At The Queen's Funeral With Sentimental Piece Of Jewellery

“You need to bow,” Charlotte, seven, was seen whispering to her brother, nine, who is second-in-line to the throne.

Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte
Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte. Picture: Getty

The great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II stood with their mum Kate Middleton and senior royals including Camilla, Queen Consort, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, as they watched the late Queen make her final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle was also stood with the rest of the royal family members, as husband Prince Harry walked alongside his brother and his uncles.

The Queen’s coffin was laid to rest on Monday evening at King George’s Chapel in a private burial with close family members, following the public funeral service at Westminster.

2,000 people, including world leaders and royals, attended the service in London, while hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets from central London to Windsor to pay their respects.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stood with other senior royals as the Queen's coffin left Westminster Abbey
Prince George and Princess Charlotte stood with other senior royals as the Queen's coffin left Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty
Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their mum, the Princess of Wales
Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their mum, the Princess of Wales. Picture: Alamy
Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Picture: Alamy

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday 8th September, just two days after meeting the country’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Their meeting was the Queen’s final official engagement before the shock news of her death was announced.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What's Harry Styles accent in Don't Worry Darling?

What Is Harry Styles' Accent Meant To Be In Don't Worry Darling?

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Kim Kardashian gave a review on Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Kim Kardashian Praises Don’t Worry Darling’s Harry Styles And Florence Pugh In Glowing Review

Netflix viewers have been giving Do Revenge glowing reviews

Netflix’s Do Revenge Branded ‘A Masterpiece’ By Fans - And Here’s Why

Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughters birthday

Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Snap Of Khai's 2nd Birthday

Behati Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5's Adam Levine and they have two children together

Who Is Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo & How Many Kids Do They Have?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star