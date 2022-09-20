Princess Charlotte Seen Telling Brother Prince George To Bow As The Queen’s Coffin Passes By

By Kathryn Knight

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were on their best behaviour at the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Prince and Princess of Wales, brought their eldest two children to the Queen’s funeral on 19th September.

During the procession, as Her Majesty’s coffin passed by the royal family, Princess Charlotte was seen telling big brother Prince George to ‘bow’ when the gun carriage passed by.

“You need to bow,” Charlotte, seven, was seen whispering to her brother, nine, who is second-in-line to the throne.

Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte. Picture: Getty

Princess Charlotte tells her brother Prince George “ You need to bow” ❤️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Yehh97j1AZ — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) September 19, 2022

The great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II stood with their mum Kate Middleton and senior royals including Camilla, Queen Consort, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, as they watched the late Queen make her final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle was also stood with the rest of the royal family members, as husband Prince Harry walked alongside his brother and his uncles.

The Queen’s coffin was laid to rest on Monday evening at King George’s Chapel in a private burial with close family members, following the public funeral service at Westminster.

2,000 people, including world leaders and royals, attended the service in London, while hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets from central London to Windsor to pay their respects.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stood with other senior royals as the Queen's coffin left Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their mum, the Princess of Wales. Picture: Alamy

Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Picture: Alamy

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday 8th September, just two days after meeting the country’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Their meeting was the Queen’s final official engagement before the shock news of her death was announced.

