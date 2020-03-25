Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles is the first of the UK’s royal family to be confirmed positive for coronavirus.

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House have confirmed.

The 71-year-old father to Prince William and Prince Harry displayed “mild symptoms” but otherwise remains in good health.

In a statement, Clarence House said: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Prince Charles has been self-isolating in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall who has tested negative.

