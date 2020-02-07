Who Is Phillip Schofield’s Wife Stephanie Lowe? Inside This Morning Presenter's Family Life With His Two Daughters

Phillip Schofield came out as gay in a post on Instagram and spoke on This Morning about how supportive his family has been. But who is his wife and two daughters? Here's what we know.

Phillip Schofield announced he is gay in a statement on Instagram and followed it up with an emotional interview with Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

During the tearful chat, the 57-year-old presenter, who is married to Stephanie Lowe, detailed how ‘supportive’ his wife and daughters have been throughout the 'dark times'.

So who are his daughters? And how long has he been married to Stephanie? Here’s what we know…

Wife - Stephanie Lowe

Phillip and Stephanie, 55, have been together for 27 years, after marrying each other in 1993 at Scotland’s Ackergill Tower.

She was working as a production assistant when she met Phillip, who was a children’s TV presenter at the time.

He previously said: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days.

"She will only film with me. She got more into it as we went along.”

Stephanie appeared alongside her husband in his three-part TV series, Schofield's South African Adventure, in 2017.

She has also been on his show, How To Spend It Well At Christmas, numerous times.

Phillip, who lives in Henley-On-Thames in Oxfordshire with his wife, branded her 'incredible', adding in his statement: "I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met."

Daughter - Molly Schofield

Molly, 27, is the couple’s eldest daughter and she works as an assistant talent manager in the entertainment industry.

She has 44.5K followers on Instagram - @mollyschofe - where she often posts snaps with her family.

Speaking about the support of his daughters, Phillip wrote in his statement: "My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

"My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort.

Daughter - Ruby Schofield

Ruby, 24, graduated from Leeds Beckett University and achieved a 2:1 in Psychology, as well as getting a first in her dissertation.

She previously studied Business, Biology, and History at a private boarding school, which cost £11,000 per term.

Ruby has also been involved in charity work over the years, raising £15,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust as well as volunteering at The Chiltern Centre - a charity for disabled children.

She has just under 60K followers on Instagram - @rubyschofe.

Phillip went on to praise Molly and Ruby's reaction to his announcement, on This Morning, explaining: "They are so amazing in their love and support. I told them and they gave me a big hug and said 'it's ok, it's ok, it's ok.

“We’ll always be a family."

