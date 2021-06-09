Exclusive

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

9 June 2021, 08:04

Before starring in Marvel's Loki, Tom Hiddleston lectured co-star Owen Wilson on the lore of Thor; speaking about Tom's impression of him.

Avengers: Endgame - which was released in 2019 - went on to break numerous records, including becoming the highest grossing film, and the fastest film to reach $2.5 billion; doing it in just 20 days.

It seems that Owen Wilson, however, did not help to those figures.

> Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Hiddleston did not do his Owen Wilson impression to his co-star
Tom Hiddleston did not do his Owen Wilson impression to his co-star. Picture: Getty

The comedy actor, who stars as Mobius M Mobius in Disney+'s series, Loki, went in to the project knowing very little about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and had to have his co-star, Tom Hiddleston, teach him about it all.

"Tom was the teacher. I think if I had more teachers like Tom, I'd have done better at school, because he was very understanding and patient," said the Wedding Crashers actor as he praised Tom Hiddleston.

He later explained that Tom Hiddleston (unfortunately) didn't do his Owen Wilson impression to Owen, saying that he probably would have, had Owen have asked.

"I was certainly aware of [the impression]. I'm sure if I'd have asked him, he'd have obliged. I'm sure he was waiting for an invitation or request."

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and is set in the MCU, and sees Loki creating an alternative timeline following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Alongside Florence Pugh's debut in Black Widow, Loki will appear in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

> Download Global Player To See All Of Capital's Interviews With The Biggest Stars

More News

See more More News

Kim Kardashian told Kanye West she loves him 'for life' in birthday post

Kim Kardashian Pens Ex Kanye West Heartfelt Birthday Message Amid Divorce

Frankie Grande and Hale Leon are engaged

Who Is Frankie Grande’s Fiancé? Meet Hale Leon

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been reunited with her engagement ring from fiancé Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Fiancé Buys Back Stolen £40k Ring From Pawn Shop

Ariana Grande Family

Who Are Ariana Grande’s Family? Everything You Need To Know About Her Mum, Brother & More

Ariana Grande

Meet Luke Hemmings' girlfriend-turned-fiance Sierra Deaton

Who Is Sierra Deaton? 5SOS Luke Hemmings Engaged To Long-Term Girlfriend

Frankie Grande is engaged to boyfriend Hale Leon

Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Engaged To Boyfriend Hale Leon

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion