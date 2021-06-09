Exclusive

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Before starring in Marvel's Loki, Tom Hiddleston lectured co-star Owen Wilson on the lore of Thor; speaking about Tom's impression of him.

Avengers: Endgame - which was released in 2019 - went on to break numerous records, including becoming the highest grossing film, and the fastest film to reach $2.5 billion; doing it in just 20 days.

It seems that Owen Wilson, however, did not help to those figures.

Tom Hiddleston did not do his Owen Wilson impression to his co-star. Picture: Getty

The comedy actor, who stars as Mobius M Mobius in Disney+'s series, Loki, went in to the project knowing very little about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and had to have his co-star, Tom Hiddleston, teach him about it all.

"Tom was the teacher. I think if I had more teachers like Tom, I'd have done better at school, because he was very understanding and patient," said the Wedding Crashers actor as he praised Tom Hiddleston.

He later explained that Tom Hiddleston (unfortunately) didn't do his Owen Wilson impression to Owen, saying that he probably would have, had Owen have asked.

"I was certainly aware of [the impression]. I'm sure if I'd have asked him, he'd have obliged. I'm sure he was waiting for an invitation or request."

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and is set in the MCU, and sees Loki creating an alternative timeline following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Alongside Florence Pugh's debut in Black Widow, Loki will appear in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

