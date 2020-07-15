Ophiuchus: Traits Of The New Star Sign Unveiled

There's a new star sign called Ophiuchus. Picture: Getty

A new star sign has been introduced into the zodiac, Ophiuchus, but what are its traits?

New star sign Ophiuchus is the 12th sign in the zodiac, shifting many November to December birthdays to what is now position 13 in the sky, Sagittarius.

NASA confirmed what many astrologists have maintained for years in that there is in fact a thirteenth sign, and people born between 29 November to 18 December are now Ophiuchus, instead of Scorpio or Sagittarius.

Sagittarius is now the 13th sign. Picture: Getty

What are the traits of the new star sign, Ophiuchus?

People with Ophiuchus, pronounced ‘o-few-cus’, as their star sign will have a mix of traits from both Scorpio and Sagittarius.

They are described as insightful and curious, and a “seeker of wisdom and knowledge.”

They are open to change, as routine can get boring and are very passionate.

Generally, they are happy, have plenty of charisma, and a strong sense of justice.

Negative traits are jealousy and short tempered.

Ophiuchuses are very good at procrastinating, can sometimes be restless, and are often critical.

Social labels are not Ophiuchuses' thing, and they can be quite secretive.

When NASA announced the new star sign, they admitted: “We study astronomy, not astrology. We didn’t change any zodiac signs, we just did the math.”

Committed astrologers have had their beliefs upended over the news, as the star signs have shifted to new dates.

What is your new star sign?

The new star sign's introduction has upended astrologer's beliefs. Picture: Getty

Capricorn: January 20 to February 16

Aquarius: February 16 to March 11

Pisces: March 11 to April 18

Aries: April 18 to May 13

Taurus: May 13 to June 20

Gemini: June 21 to July 20

Cancer: July 20 to August 10

Leo: August 10 to September 16

Virgo: September 16 to October 30

Libra: October 30 to November 23

Scorpio: November 23 to November 29

Ophiuchus: November 29 to December 17

Sagittarius: December 17 to January 20

