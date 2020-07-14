What's Your Star Sign As Horoscopes Change & A New Sign Has Been Added

NASA announce change to horoscope dates and existence of 13th sign. Picture: Getty Images

NASA just announced a major shift in star signs including a brand new horoscope which has been added- so, what is your new sign?

NASA just threw a curveball by announcing a major shift in star signs which sees many people with a brand new horoscope, as well as adding another sign into the mix, so, has your sign changed?

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

The space organisation has confirmed what many astrologists have maintained for years, the existence of a 13th sign, called Ophiuchus, with the dates of where each star sign lies shifting to accommodate the new sign and appropriately reflect the sun aligning with the constellations.

So, those born between November 29 and December 17 apparently now fall under a thirteenth star sign called 'Ophiuchus', which has changed the parameters of the other signs.

Not everyone's horoscope has shifted, however, if your birth date is close to the end or beginning of the zodiac window, you could actually be reading the wrong result, and you can find out what your real sign is below.

Some are up in arms about the shift, fearing everything they've ever known to be a lie and wondering what else 2020 can bring our way- especially as some people have their sign permanently etched on their skin!

One person wrote: "I’m not having this NASA changing the star sign malarkey when I’ve got Leo tattooed on me chuffin ribs?!!"

Others are flat out refusing to acknowledge the shift, saying they're loyal to their sign forever, writing: "NASA can F off with this new star sign. I am not taking what my new star sign is, born a Libra die a Libra."

I’m not having this NASA changing the star sign malarkey when I’ve got Leo tattooed on me chuffin ribs ?!! — jessie (@jessie_stellx) July 14, 2020

NASA can F off with this new star sign. I am not taking what my new star sign is, born a Libra die a Libra — BETH (@betholiverx) July 14, 2020

What are the new astrology sign dates?

Capricorn: January 20 to February 16

Aquarius: February 16 to March 11

Pisces: March 11 to April 18

Aries: April 18 to May 13

Taurus: May 13 to June 20

Gemini: June 21 to July 20

Cancer: July 20 to August 10

Leo: August 10 to September 16

Virgo: September 16 to October 30

Libra: October 30 to November 23

Scorpio: November 23 to November 29

Ophiuchus: November 29 to December 17

Sagitarius: December 17 to January 20

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News