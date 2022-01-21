Exclusive

Olly Alexander Addresses 'Being Too Sexy' For TV

21 January 2022

Olly Alexander joined Capital Breakfast on the day of his album Night Call's launch, addressing those 'too sexy' complaints, spilling on his collab with Kylie Minogue and explaining the mystical cover of his album.

Years and Years' Olly Alexander stopped by Capital Breakfast on Friday morning to dish on his new album 'Night Call' to Roman, Sian and Sonny.

After Sonny had grilled Olly on his epic mermaid-themed album cover Roman asked about those 'too sexy' complaints after his New Year's Eve performance on TV a few weeks ago to bring us all into 2022.

The 'Starstruck' hitmaker admitted he thought the complaints were 'surprising', but they only made him want to be more sexy in future.

Olly Alexander stopped by Capital Breakfast
Olly Alexander stopped by Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

"I didn’t think it was sexy enough!" he told the guys.

"It’s going to push me to be sexier next time."

Roman also asked Olly whether his former Years and Years bandmates, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen, have listened to his first solo album.

"I know Mikey has listened, bless them both," Olly shared, "and he loved it. I don’t know about Emery but I love the guys and it’s nice to have their support."

Olly has a collab with Kylie Minogue called 'A Second To Midnight' on the new album and his recollection of hanging out with the pop icon was just as expected: "It was amazing, it was a dream come true. She’s so wonderful to be around, just the nicest most genuine human ever."

