London's O2 Arena Has Been Ripped Open By Storm Eunice

The O2 Arena has been wrecked by the storm. Picture: Alamy

Storm Eunice's intense winds have torn apart the roof of The O2 Arena as London faces a red weather warning.

London's O2 Arena has been extensively damaged as the structure is ravaged by Storm Eunice.

The music venue's roof became shredded on Friday (February 18) as 60mph winds disrupted the capital.

Panels covering the structure were ripped apart as the red weather warning hit London, leaving the arena missing large portions of its cover.

Sections of the tented roof have even been spotted floating in the Thames after they were blown from the building.

The O2 Arena's roof has been shredded. Picture: Alamy

Storm Eunice has damaged the iconic music venue. Picture: Alamy

Onlookers were in shock as the iconic Greenwich landmark suffered severe damage, with one Twitter user sharing a video of the structure.

The clip depicted the torn roof blowing in the intense winds, they wrote: "More and more of the Dome is being shredded."

The O2 Arena's concert scheduled for February 18, Fugees: The Score 25th Anniversary Tour, has been cancelled.

the O2 arena is finished pic.twitter.com/koH8F4WmSI — M (@mobzw) February 18, 2022

The O2 roof was damaged on February 18. Picture: Alamy

Fans have already called into question whether more future dates will be axed as the arena repairs the destruction.

BRIT Award winner Dave is scheduled to perform two nights next week, no comment has yet been made on the venue's upcoming shows.

