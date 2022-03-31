Meet The New Faces Joining Capital And The Fresh New Shows Across The Schedule

31 March 2022, 11:58

We've announced a refreshed schedule on Capital this spring
We've announced a refreshed schedule on Capital this spring. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

We've just announced a refreshed schedule for the Spring, with a bunch of new presenters joining Capital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beginning Saturday 2 April we're launching an updated schedule with some new faces on our presenter line-up and some fresh new shows.

Firstly, Rio Fredrika will present a brand-new Saturday morning show across the Capital network from 9am – 12pm, as well as her weekday breakfast show on Capital Dance.

We welcome Jay London to Capital’s weekend line-up as the new host of Saturday and Sunday afternoons, 12pm – 4pm. Jay will continue to host his Capital XTRA early breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays.

Rio Fredrika will present a brand-new Saturday morning show across the Capital network
Rio Fredrika will present a brand-new Saturday morning show across the Capital network. Picture: Global
We're welcoming Jay London to Capital's weekend line-up
We're welcoming Jay London to Capital's weekend line-up. Picture: Global

Niall Gray becomes the new host of weekend breakfast on Capital. He’ll present Saturdays and Sundays from 5am – 9am.

Kamilla Rose returns to her Sunday night show on Capital (10pm – 1am), plus she becomes the brand-new host of Saturday afternoons from 4pm – 7pm.

Niall Gray is becoming the host of weekend breakfast on Capital
Niall Gray is becoming the host of weekend breakfast on Capital. Picture: Global
Kamilla Rose returns to her Sunday night show on Capital
Kamilla Rose returns to her Sunday night show on Capital. Picture: Global

Kemi Rodgers will host Mondays - Thursdays from 1am – 4am on the Capital network, in addition to her weekend shows on Capital XTRA.

Elsewhere on the Capital schedule, Chris Ros will host Friday mornings from 1am – 4am. He also takes the reins of early breakfast on Capital XTRA Mondays – Wednesdays.

Kemi Rodgers joins Capital Monday-Thursdays
Kemi Rodgers joins Capital Monday-Thursdays. Picture: Global
Chris Ros will host Friday mornings 1-4am
Chris Ros will host Friday mornings 1-4am. Picture: Global

