Meet The New Faces Joining Capital And The Fresh New Shows Across The Schedule
31 March 2022, 11:58
We've just announced a refreshed schedule for the Spring, with a bunch of new presenters joining Capital.
Beginning Saturday 2 April we're launching an updated schedule with some new faces on our presenter line-up and some fresh new shows.
Firstly, Rio Fredrika will present a brand-new Saturday morning show across the Capital network from 9am – 12pm, as well as her weekday breakfast show on Capital Dance.
We welcome Jay London to Capital’s weekend line-up as the new host of Saturday and Sunday afternoons, 12pm – 4pm. Jay will continue to host his Capital XTRA early breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays.
Niall Gray becomes the new host of weekend breakfast on Capital. He’ll present Saturdays and Sundays from 5am – 9am.
Kamilla Rose returns to her Sunday night show on Capital (10pm – 1am), plus she becomes the brand-new host of Saturday afternoons from 4pm – 7pm.
Kemi Rodgers will host Mondays - Thursdays from 1am – 4am on the Capital network, in addition to her weekend shows on Capital XTRA.
Elsewhere on the Capital schedule, Chris Ros will host Friday mornings from 1am – 4am. He also takes the reins of early breakfast on Capital XTRA Mondays – Wednesdays.
