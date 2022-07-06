Exclusive

Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson Prove Chris Hemsworth Is Actual Perfection

6 July 2022, 15:41

By Kathryn Knight

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson had the kindest words about their ‘Thor’ co-star Chris Hemsworth.

Ahead of their new movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, who play Jane Foster and Valkyrie, stopped by Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where, naturally, they were asked about what it’s really like to work with Chris Hemsworth.

The actors had the sweetest anecdotes about their co-star, proving he’s as genuine as we all expected.

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Roman spilled that Chris is his ‘biggest man crush’ and asked Natalie and Tessa if the Marvel icon has ‘any pet peeves’ that would ‘put anyone off’.

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson attend the UK Gala Screening of "Thor: Love And Thunder"
Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson attend the UK Gala Screening of "Thor: Love And Thunder". Picture: Getty

The women agreed ‘he’s pretty great’, with Tessa revealing that even when he’s grumpy “he’s pretty cute.”

“He does get grumpy and he does get hangry, but he’s still sweet,” she explained.

“Sian has a theory that someone always has something wrong with them,” Sonny grilled, “even if it’s a crooked toe. Does he have a crooked toe?”

Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the movie series
Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the movie series. Picture: Getty

But Natalie insisted: “He’s really nice, before sharing the sweet gesture he made before they filmed a kissing scene.”

“The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning, because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful.

“That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.”

Tessa added: “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat. He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.”

Ok, now we're even more besotted!

