Exclusive

MistaJam & Friends Is Back, Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

24 May 2021, 08:11 | Updated: 24 May 2021, 08:49

Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills are joining MistaJam & Friends
Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills are joining MistaJam & Friends. Picture: Capital

Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills are joining MistaJam this Friday, as he's building his very own club on the roof of Capital.

Following the success of MistaJam & Friends last month, MistaJam has decided to do it all again, to see in the long weekend, this Friday.

From 7PM on Friday, 28 May, get ready to dance to some of the biggest party anthems, as we present MistaJam & Friends LIVE on The All New Capital Weekender across Capital and Capital Dance.

> Grab Global Player To Watch Exclusive Sets From MistaJam & Friends

While restaurants, cinemas and pubs are starting to open, we're still awaiting the opening of clubs, so MistaJam and Capital have built their very own club on the roof of the building.

Just because you can't get into the club, though; it doesn't mean you have to miss the action, as you can watch it all unfold live on Global Player.

You can expect exclusive sets from Global Award winner, Joel Corry, 'More Than Friends' chart-topper, James Hype, and Fresh Beats Friday's Alex Mills.

Make sure you get involved with all of the action on social media, too, by sending us your reactions @CapitalOfficial, on Twitter and Instagram.

Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
