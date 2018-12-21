Michael Buble, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes And More Feature In A Festive ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Mashup

You don't want to miss the ultimate festive Carpool Karaoke. Picture: Youtube

This is THE mashup of all mashups.

Christmas is just around the corner and The Late Late Show with James Corden has released a festive 'Carpool Karaoke' and it’s amazing.

In the three-minute clip, we see some big names mashup 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' originally sung by Darlene Love in 1963.

The song has since be reworked by the likes of Mariah Carey, Steps, Fifth Harmony, and more.

The one-off Carpool Karaoke featured all our favourite superstars such as Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Shawn Mendes, Migos, Michael Buble, and more.

James also made sure each guest shared their “Happy Christmas” messages with viewers.

It wouldn’t be true Migos style if they didn’t wish viewers a "Merry Drip-mas."

