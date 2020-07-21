McDonald’s Enforce New Dine-In Measures As They Reopen 700 Restaurants Across The UK

McDonald's dine-in chains are opening across the UK. Picture: PA/Twitter

McDonald’s is set to reopen 700 restaurants for customers to dine-in, from July 22, with new measures put in place.

McDonald’s customers are finally able to dine-in after the fast-food chain announced plans to reopen hundreds of restaurants across the UK, this week.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, they shared a statement explaining how their reopening will work, from July 22.

Some of the restaurants included in the reopening will also be able to participate in chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, which will allow people in England to claim 50 per cent off their meals when they eat in participating restaurants.

The scheme is set to come into effect in August.

Welcome back into our dining areas. pic.twitter.com/8Lqp67X7kI — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) July 21, 2020

The McDonald's statement read: “Following a successful pilot, from tomorrow we will begin to reopen the dining areas in our restaurants, enabling you to enjoy your favourites inside our restaurants again.

“Over 700 restaurants will reopen for dine-in tomorrow, across the UK and Ireland (currently this excludes Wales due to Government guidance).

“We will continue to implement a series of measures designed to enable you to visit and our teams to work safely, including floor markings, protective equipment and face coverings, regularly sanitising all touchpoints and surfaces and offering a reduced menu.”

They went on to explain that restaurants will have table service only for those dining in, after ordering at your table using the My McDonald’s App or at a self-order kiosk.

McDonald's will have new measures put in place for dine-in customers. Picture: PA

Staff will bring over food to ‘help minimise congestion with takeaway customers and delivery couriers’.

Hand sanitiser will be available to use on arrival, and dine-in customers will be asked to leave their contact details by using their smartphone, to comply with government guidance.

These details will include their name, phone number and date and time of their visit, as well as the restaurant number.

In addition, there will be less staff on each shift to help comply with social distancing measures and customers will be asked to use contactless payment.

