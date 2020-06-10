Lizzo Fires Back At Body Shamers With Iconic Video: ‘I’ve Been Working Out For The Last Five Years’

Lizzo fired back at body shamers with an iconic video. Picture: Lizzo/TikTok / PA

Lizzo gave body shamers a lesson in health and body types after being cruelly criticised for her weight on social media.

Lizzo fired back at trolls commenting on her weight with an epic TikTok video, saying she works out for herself and no one else.

Starting the clip by saying she’s been working out 'consistently for the past five years,' Lizzo accurately said her body type is 'no one else’s ‘f*****g business’.

Alongside video clips of her skipping, cycling, and squatting, Lizzo said: "Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type.”

Lizzo filled the TikTok with clips of her working out. Picture: Lizzo/TikTok

She continued: “I’m working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f****ing business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job."

Firmly shutting down any negative comments, Lizzo added: "So next time you wanna come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f--king self and worry about your own goddamn body.”

The three-time Grammy award winner went on to point out health isn’t determined by appearance, saying: "Health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also about what happens on the inside.

“And a lot of y'all need to do a f***ing cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day."

Lizzo said she's been working out consistently for the last five years. Picture: Lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo’s stamina onstage alone proves that she’s healthy. People hate on her and justify their rudeness by saying that “she’s unhealthy” yet glorify lifestyles that involves frequent drinking, smoking, and more. Being fat ≠ being unhealthy — 🎡 (@revivalismxx) June 10, 2020

time to stan lizzo. a LEGEND. stop body shaming this amazing woman pic.twitter.com/DhwsB8tEVw — lucrezia bIm (@REPMlLA) June 10, 2020

My god I love @lizzo! Her latest TikTok about body image amazing!😍 x #FeelingGoodAsHell #IstandwithLizzo — Lisa (@Lisex85) June 10, 2020

Lizzo also wrote in the caption: "If you’re not a fat shamer... keep scrolling... ok now that all the fat shamers are here..."

The iconic clap back quickly went viral, with many pointing out the fact Lizzo has so much energy on stage proves how healthy she is.

“I adore Lizzo with all my heart. This is dead on,” commented one.

One person tweeted: “Yawl are ridiculous. Lizzo is unproblematic living in her truth. Curves and all. Sickening how you all try to Shame her.”

