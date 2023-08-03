Lizzo Shares Statement Amid Sexual Harassment And Hostile Work Environment Allegations

3 August 2023, 12:42

Lizzo has broken her silence after being accused of multiple allegations by her former dancers
Lizzo has broken her silence after being accused of multiple allegations by her former dancers. Picture: Getty

Lizzo has responded to the allegations made against her after it was reported that she is being sued by three of her former dancers.

Lizzo has broken her silence after allegations were made against her by three of her former dancers.

The ‘Juice’ superstar was accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment between 2021 and 2023, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, August 1st.

The legal action mentions accusations of sexual, religious and racial harassment.

Lizzo’s former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez are those who have come forward to file a lawsuit.

She has now slammed the claims, sharing a statement on Instagram where she described the allegations as ‘sensationalised stories’.

Watch the trailer for Love, Lizzo

Lizzo’s full statement reads:

These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art than represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.

I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight.

I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.

- Lizzo
This comes after the dancers claimed that Lizzo and dance choreographer Tanisha Scott criticised Davis’ weight gain and questioned why she seemed ‘less committed to her role on the dance cast’.

According to reports, the legal action also included allegations that the dancers were ‘forced to endure sexually denigrating behaviour’ and were ‘pressured into participating in disturbing sex shows’.

