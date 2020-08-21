What Was Little Mix's Original Name And Why Did They Change It?

21 August 2020, 14:18

Little Mix's original name was Rhythmix
Little Mix's original name was Rhythmix. Picture: Getty

Little Mix are the biggest girl group on the planet, but did you know that that was not their original name for the band?

Little Mix have topped the Official Big Top 40 several times, and have grown to become the biggest girl group in the world, but did you know that they weren't always called 'Little Mix'?

Their first name for the band was Rhythmix, as Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards put them together as a group on 2011's The X Factor.

As Rhythmix, the girls first covered 'Big Girls Don't Cry' in front of their mentor, Tulisa, and her guest judge, Jessie J. They later announced that they would be changing their name.

On 26 October 2011, the band confirmed that they'd be changing their name from Rhythmix to Little Mix following a dispute with a Brighton-based children's charity which was also called Rhythmix.

However, the girls haven't always been in a band together; originally, the The X Factor judges had split the four girls and put them with other ensembles, as Jesy and Perrie were part of a group called Faux Pas, while Jade and Leigh-Anne were in a three-person band called Orion.

Little Mix changed their name following a dispute with a charity
Little Mix changed their name following a dispute with a charity. Picture: Getty

Speaking to RuPaul on his podcast What's the Tee?, Little Mix said that they originally hated the name Little Mix at first. "We were like, 'It's the end of our career,; we sound like children'. I guess in hindsight, it has kept us young," said Jade.

