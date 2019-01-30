Snapchat Is Reportedly Making A Huge Change To It’s Biggest Feature

There will apparently be some major changes to Snapchat. Picture: Getty

Reports suggest Snapchat may be changing its most favoured feature.

Snapchat who is known for its iconic disappearing messaging features might soon change to the place where snaps don’t disappear.

Report claim that Snap is considering non-disappearing content as an effort to boost its partnerships with publishers and potentially grow ad revenue.

The company is also reportedly toying with an option that public stories posted via “Our Story” will reveal the identities of the Snapchat user.

Snapchat is used by big names such as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Shawn Mendes and more. Picture: Getty/Instagram

When the app launched in 2011 it became an instant hit and could potentially face a backlash from users over privacy and discourage posting.

This news comes as part of Snap’s “Stories Everywhere” initiative, launched last year to push content outside Snapchat.

Snap has already extended the life of public stories but making them last even longer. Initially, public stories would disappear after 30 days but now remain viewable for 90 days.

However, non-public stories and private messages would not be affected and will disappear as usual.

