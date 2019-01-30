Snapchat Is Reportedly Making A Huge Change To It’s Biggest Feature

30 January 2019, 17:17

There will apparently be some major changes to Snapchat
There will apparently be some major changes to Snapchat. Picture: Getty

Reports suggest Snapchat may be changing its most favoured feature.

Snapchat who is known for its iconic disappearing messaging features might soon change to the place where snaps don’t disappear.

Report claim that Snap is considering non-disappearing content as an effort to boost its partnerships with publishers and potentially grow ad revenue.

The company is also reportedly toying with an option that public stories posted via “Our Story” will reveal the identities of the Snapchat user.

This Gemma Collins Superfan Has Got Two Tattoos Of The Dancing On Ice Star

Snapchat is used by big names such as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Shawn Mendes and more.
Snapchat is used by big names such as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Shawn Mendes and more. Picture: Getty/Instagram

When the app launched in 2011 it became an instant hit and could potentially face a backlash from users over privacy and discourage posting.

This news comes as part of Snap’s “Stories Everywhere” initiative, launched last year to push content outside Snapchat.

Snap has already extended the life of public stories but making them last even longer. Initially, public stories would disappear after 30 days but now remain viewable for 90 days.

However, non-public stories and private messages would not be affected and will disappear as usual.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Updates

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kylie Jenner's amazing transformation.

Kylie Jenner Before And After - Check Out The Youngest Kardashian Sister's Rumoured Surgery & Transformation
A super fan has appeared with a tattoo of TOWIE star Gemma Collins

This Gemma Collins Superfan Has Got Two Tattoos Of The Dancing On Ice Star

TV & Film

Dove Cameron slammed the haters who criticised her bikini video.

Dove Cameron Defends Her Bikini Videos On Instagram, “The Human Body Isn’t Offensive”
Vanessa Bauer posts message about avoiding drama amid Wes & Megan split

Dancing On Ice's Vanessa Bauer Breaks Silence Over Wes & Megan Split

TV & Film

ASOS are hitting back on 'serial returners'

ASOS May Be Blacklisting ‘Serial Returners’ After Scanning Social Media Accounts

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Little Mix Press Image

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Being Feminists

News

Jesy Nelson performs with Little Mix

Little Mix Jesy Nelson: Tattoos, Net Worth And Boyfriend Revealed

Little Mix

Tom Wotton is a castaway on Shipwrecked 2019

Shipwrecked 2019's Tom Wotton - Age, Job, Instagram & Possible Romance

TV & Film

Lady Gaga has been nominated for her role in A Star Is Born

What Are The Chances That Lady Gaga Will Win An Academy Award For Her Role In A Star Is Born?

Lady Gaga

Take this quiz to see which song from Ariana Grande's fifth album you are

QUIZ: Which Song From 'thank u, next' Are You?

Ariana Grande