This Gemma Collins Superfan Has Got Two Tattoos Of The Dancing On Ice Star

A super fan has appeared with a tattoo of TOWIE star Gemma Collins. Picture: E4 Tattoo Fixers Extreme

A superfan has appeared on Tattoo Fixers Extreme to get a tattoo of TOWIE star Gemma Collins

Thanks to her various TV appearances, Gemma Collins has won over some die-hard fans, including Billy who appeared on E4’s Tattoo Fixers Extreme.

Talking about his love for the Dancing On Ice star, Billy said: “I wanted to get a tattoo of a celebrity because I have a mild obsession with them, and I want to have an honour to them on my leg.”

The tattoo is of Gemma wiping a tear from her eye after a meltdown on Celebrity Big Brother accompanied by her famous quote: “It’s going to be a long slog this life for me.”

The tattoo compliments his GC quote tattoo on his ribs that reads: “Get that fire exit door, I’m off!”. It is from her time on Celebrity Big Brother when the TV personality thought she had seen a ghost in the bedroom.

One viewer was not impressed with Billy’s new ink, saying:

However, to our surprise, though Billy loves all things Gemma, he admits he has never watched an episode of The Only Way Is Essex.

It's been a busy week for GC after her horror fall that left her battered and bruised but has returned to rehearsals since.

