Dancing On Ice's Vanessa Bauer Breaks Silence Over Wes & Megan Split

Vanessa Bauer isn't here for the Dancing On Ice drama. Picture: Instagram

Vanessa Bauer has posted about keeping 'calmness amongst chaos' amid Wes Nelson & Megan Barton Hanson's split the Dancing On Ice skater was dragged into.

Vanessa Bauer's finally addressed Wes Nelson's split from Megan Barton Hanson with a message about 'emotional maturity' and 'walking away from drama' after Megan called her out for supposedly being unfriendly when they met.

Vanessa Bauer posts 'calmness amongst chaos' message. Picture: Instagram

Vanessa, 22, has stayed pretty quiet up until this point about the couple's drama she's been dragged in to, but has finally posted an indirect message about distancing herself from the drama, saying:

"Avoid drama. Walk away in silence from anything that doesn't improve your life."

"Calmness amongst chaos is a sign of emotional maturity."

Wes and Megan announced they'd called it quits after six months together last week just two weeks into DOI and after the public spat between Megan and Vanessa had taken place.

Megan, aged 24, publicly accused the professional skater of a strategically timed break-up announcement from her ex-boyfriend and claimed she wasn't welcoming when they were introduced.

Vanessa captioned the post 'basic', hinting again at how over the whole drama she is, and as Wes just revealed he's taken a pretty serious fall on the ice and is 'praying' he can train ahead of Sunday, we hope the pair can finally concentrate on the task at hand!

