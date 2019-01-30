Dancing On Ice's Vanessa Bauer Breaks Silence Over Wes & Megan Split

30 January 2019, 13:54

Vanessa Bauer isn't here for the Dancing On Ice drama
Vanessa Bauer isn't here for the Dancing On Ice drama. Picture: Instagram

Vanessa Bauer has posted about keeping 'calmness amongst chaos' amid Wes Nelson & Megan Barton Hanson's split the Dancing On Ice skater was dragged into.

Vanessa Bauer's finally addressed Wes Nelson's split from Megan Barton Hanson with a message about 'emotional maturity' and 'walking away from drama' after Megan called her out for supposedly being unfriendly when they met.

Wes Nelson 'Terrified' Megan Barton Hanson Will Confront Vanessa Backstage At Dancing On Ice

Vanessa Bauer posts 'calmness amongst chaos' message
Vanessa Bauer posts 'calmness amongst chaos' message. Picture: Instagram

Vanessa, 22, has stayed pretty quiet up until this point about the couple's drama she's been dragged in to, but has finally posted an indirect message about distancing herself from the drama, saying:

"Avoid drama. Walk away in silence from anything that doesn't improve your life."

"Calmness amongst chaos is a sign of emotional maturity."

Wes and Megan announced they'd called it quits after six months together last week just two weeks into DOI and after the public spat between Megan and Vanessa had taken place.

Megan, aged 24, publicly accused the professional skater of a strategically timed break-up announcement from her ex-boyfriend and claimed she wasn't welcoming when they were introduced.

Vanessa captioned the post 'basic', hinting again at how over the whole drama she is, and as Wes just revealed he's taken a pretty serious fall on the ice and is 'praying' he can train ahead of Sunday, we hope the pair can finally concentrate on the task at hand!

> Download our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News

Latest News

See more Latest News

ASOS are hitting back on 'serial returners'

ASOS May Be Blacklisting ‘Serial Returners’ After Scanning Social Media Accounts
Gemma Collins denied she faked her fall.

Gemma Collins Denies Faking Her Dancing On Ice Fall And Says She Could Have “Smashed Out” Her Teeth
Wes and Megan are no more.

Why Did Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson Split? Real Reason For Break-Up Revealed
Everything you need to know about Lizzo and her latest track 'Juice'

Lizzo: Everything You Need To Know About Her And Her New Song 'Juice'
Halsey and Ariana Grande send each other supportive messages.

Halsey’s Not Here For People Comparing Her To Ariana Grande While Male Artists Are All The Same

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Little Mix Press Image

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Being Feminists

News

Jesy Nelson performs with Little Mix

Little Mix Jesy Nelson: Tattoos, Net Worth And Boyfriend Revealed

Little Mix

Tom Wotton is a castaway on Shipwrecked 2019

Shipwrecked 2019's Tom Wotton - Age, Job, Instagram & Possible Romance
Lady Gaga has been nominated for her role in A Star Is Born

What Are The Chances That Lady Gaga Will Win An Academy Award For Her Role In A Star Is Born?

Lady Gaga

Take this quiz to see which song from Ariana Grande's fifth album you are

QUIZ: Which Song From 'thank u, next' Are You?

Ariana Grande