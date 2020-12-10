Capital Up Close Presents Liam Payne With Barclaycard! Everything You Need To Know

Capital Up Close presents Liam Payne with Barclaycard. Picture: Global

Capital Up Close presents Liam Payne with Barclaycard is coming!

Liam Payne is to play an exclusive streamed gig especially for Capital and Barclaycard competition winners this Christmas.

Taking place on Thursday 17th December, Capital Up Close Presents Liam Payne with Barclaycard will feature Liam performing some of his biggest hits as well as some festive tunes. He’ll also chat to our very own Roman Kemp, who will host the special Christmas show.

Liam's hugely successful solo career has seen him sell more than 21 million singles and three million albums in just three years. His huge hits such as ‘Familiar’, ‘Strip That Down’ and ‘Polaroid’ have been streamed more than 4.6 billion times.

Liam revealed his exclusive gig news to fans during The Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

.@LiamPayne's got a little Christmas surprise for you - Capital Up Close Presents Liam Payne with @Barclaycard. 🎅 pic.twitter.com/gnbzPwdTMd — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) December 10, 2020

Fans will be able to win access to enjoy the gig at home via an exclusive live stream by listening to Capital, plus fans can look out for the Barclaycard prize draw for extra chances to win too.

Liam Payne revealed: “I have had many years performing for Capital and I am happy to be able to bring an intimate exclusive performance for their fans in this time when we can’t get out to live events.”

Roman Kemp said: “Liam is a huge favourite with Capital listeners, and I’m so excited to be hosting the gig. Fans can look forward to a very special show packed with their favourite tunes plus an exclusive interview with Liam. It’s going to be epic!”

Listen to Capital for the chance to win exclusive access to Capital Up Close Presents Liam Payne with Barclaycard, plus look out for the Barclaycard prize draw for additional chances to win.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!