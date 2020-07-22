Kris Jenner References ‘Family Drama’ As Kanye West Continues To Take Aim At Her On Twitter

22 July 2020, 10:22

Kris Jenner made a remark about ‘family drama’, amid son-in-law Kanye West’s numerous Twitter rants about her and Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West went on another tweeting spree in the early hours of Wednesday morning, branding wife Kim Kardashian’s mum ‘Kris Jong-Un’ one day after claiming the momager ‘isn’t allowed around his children’.

Kim and her famous relatives are yet to fully address Kanye’s extraordinary claims, but mum Kris referenced family drama in an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday.

Kanye West Claims He’s Been 'Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian For Two Years’

Explaining a personalised astrology chart that was sent to her from a toothpaste company, Kris read out a section about family.

Kris Jenner spoke about 'family drama' on Instagram amid Kanye's string of shocking allegations on Twitter
Kris Jenner spoke about 'family drama' on Instagram amid Kanye's string of shocking allegations on Twitter. Picture: Getty

She said: “In case you didn't know it's National Moon Day. And this is a company that Kendall is a part of which I love, I love their toothpaste, I love their toothbrushes. And they did an astrology chart for yours truly, Kris Jenner."

The mum-of-six continued: "This was interesting, they did a chart decipher for me. And family: 'There is a deep wisdom you have from the experiences and knowledge from your home life."

“’Even if drama rises to the surface and seems more than you can handle, you have an unseen yet constant steadfastness that keeps you grounded.' Well praise the lord!”

Kris’ post came after Kanye removed a string of tweets, including some claiming Kim and her mom ‘tried to lock me up with a doctor.’

Kris Jenner spoke about 'family drama on Instagram'
Kris Jenner spoke about 'family drama on Instagram'. Picture: Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kanye’s social media rant followed on from his first presidential campaign rally which went viral after he broke down while telling the crowd he and Kim had discussed getting an abortion when she fell pregnant with daughter North.

And in his latest allegation to shock fans, the 43-year-old rapper said he’s “been trying to divorce Kim for two years.”

There are growing concerns for Kanye’s mental state and many celebrities are reminding fans his current state ‘isn’t a joke.’

Halsey is among the stars to speak out, telling her followers: “Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”

Demi Lovato also appeared to address the matter, saying people “have no idea what some celebrities are going through.”

Meanwhile, Kim is yet to make a return to social media.

