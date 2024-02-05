King Charles Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

5 February 2024, 18:30

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Getty

King Charles has been diagnosed with ‘a form of cancer’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A form of cancer was discovered when King Charles, 75, underwent recent treatment for an enlarged prostrate, although it is not prostate cancer he has been diagnosed with.

Th type of cancer has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

In a statement the Palace said: “During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

King Charles III with Queen Camilla leaves The London Clinic on January 29
King Charles III with Queen Camilla leaves The London Clinic on January 29. Picture: Getty

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

King Charles III & Queen Camilla attend Sunday Church on 4th February 2024
King Charles III & Queen Camilla attend Sunday Church on 4th February 2024. Picture: Getty

The King returned to London from Norfolk on Monday and has commenced treatment as an outpatient.

He was seen at church in Sandringham this weekend where he waved to crowds.

It comes just over a week after he underwent a prostate procedure at a private London hospital.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift has become one of the most successful female artists of all time

How Many Awards Has Taylor Swift Won? From Grammys To World Records

Molly Smith was brought to tears after the Love Island All Star's 'PDA Awards'

Real Reason Love Island's Molly Smith Is Upset With Georgia Steel After PDA Awards

TV & Film

Olivia Rodrigo had six nominations for the Grammy Awards 2024

Did Olivia Rodrigo Win A Grammy?

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment at the Grammys 2024

Olivia Rodrigo Ends Taylor Swift Feud Rumours With Grammys Performance

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards did not disappoint in the fashion stakes

Grammys Best Dressed List From Olivia Rodrigo To Miley Cyrus And Blue Ivy

Taylor Swift won two awards at the 2024 Grammys

What Grammys Did Taylor Swift Win?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits