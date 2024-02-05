King Charles Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Getty

King Charles has been diagnosed with ‘a form of cancer’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Monday.

A form of cancer was discovered when King Charles, 75, underwent recent treatment for an enlarged prostrate, although it is not prostate cancer he has been diagnosed with.

Th type of cancer has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

In a statement the Palace said: “During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

King Charles III with Queen Camilla leaves The London Clinic on January 29. Picture: Getty

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

King Charles III & Queen Camilla attend Sunday Church on 4th February 2024. Picture: Getty

The King returned to London from Norfolk on Monday and has commenced treatment as an outpatient.

He was seen at church in Sandringham this weekend where he waved to crowds.

It comes just over a week after he underwent a prostate procedure at a private London hospital.

