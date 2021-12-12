Justin Bieber Lit Up The O2 As He Wrapped Saturday's Jingle Bell Ball

Justin Bieber blew everyone away with his headline set. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber graced Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard stage with his highly-anticipated set including his iconic hits 'What Do You Mean', 'Sorry' and the 2021 bop we've all had on repeat, 'Peaches'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Justin Bieber's return to the UK was marked with his magical set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

The pop star has been breaking records globally since we last had to pleasure of hosting him at The O2 and it's safe to say he was dearly missed by fans, who were up on their feet singing (and screaming) along to his hit anthems!

Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Global Player

Justin dropped his brand new album 'Justice' earlier this year and we were treated to a number of bops from his latest project on Saturday night, including 'Peaches', 'Intentions' and 'Hold On'.

We even got to enjoy some throwback tracks such as 'Sorry', 'Confident' and 'What Do You Mean' - giving all 16,000 concert-goers the perfect end to the first night of JBB 2021!

Justin Bieber performed a spellbinding set at Capital's JBB. Picture: Alamy

Justin Bieber performed some of his biggest hits at Capital's JBB. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Justin Bieber got everyone's hearts racing in The O2 Arena with 'Ghost'

WATCH: Justin Bieber took us back to 2015 with 'What Do You Mean?'

WATCH: Justin Bieber had all 16,000 fans on their feet for 'Where Are Ü Now?'

WATCH: Justin Bieber delivered all the nostalgia with his throwback hit 'Sorry'

WATCH: Justin Bieber blessed us with all the vocals during 'Peaches'

Justin Bieber had fans up on their feet with his set at The O2. Picture: Alamy

Justin Bieber Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

‘Somebody’

‘Hold On’

‘Where Are U Now’

‘What Do You Mean’

‘Yummy’

‘Sorry’

‘Intentions’

'Confident'

‘Peaches’

‘Anyone’

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard