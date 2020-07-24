Who Is Joel Courtney’s Fiancée Mia Scholink? The Kissing Booth Star’s Relationship Revealed

Joel Courtney is engaged to fiancée Mia Scholink. Picture: Netflix / Getty / Joel Courtney/Instagram

The Kissing Booth star Joel Courtney is engaged to fiancée Mia Scholink – who is she and when did Joel propose?

Joel Courtney plays Lee Flynn in Netflix film The Kissing Booth, the best friend of Joey King’s character Elle, but away from the film Joel has an enviable relationship of his own with fiancée Mia Scholink.

The Kissing Booth 2 Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Netflix Sequel

The actor and his fiancée Mia got engaged on Valentine’s Day in February this year and have known each other since they were kids.

Who is Joel Courtney’s fiancée Mia Scholink?

Joel Courtney and Mia Scholink got engaged on Valentine's Day 2020. Picture: Mia Scholink/Instagram

Joel, 24, is set to marry Mia, an entrepreneur who owns online beauty shop Beauty Counter.

The couple have also launched a YouTube channel under Joel’s name to ‘connect with our fans’.

How long have Joel Courtney and fiancée Mia Scholink been together?

Mia Scholink and Joel Courtney. Picture: Mia Scholink/Instagram

Joel and Mia are thought to have known each other since they were kids, but began dating in 2017.

The couple often share pictures of one another on their Instagram accounts, with captions such as “thankful for you” and “he’s a keeper”, aw!

When did Joel Courtney and his fiancée get engaged?

Joel proposed to Mia on Valentine’s Day 2020, getting down on one knee during a romantic weekend at Manhattan Beach in California.

Sharing the news with his millions of Instagram followers, Joel announced: “Like I said, so much more to come!!! This woman right here, lemme tell you a lil bit about her. She is kind, patient, hysterical, forgiving, so beautiful she makes my heart stop, honest, and joyful. I love you @mia_scholink and I am so blessed to have you as my fiancé.”

The couple are seemingly already planning their wedding, but details so far have remained under wraps.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!