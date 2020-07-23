The Kissing Booth 2 Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Netflix Sequel

The Kissing Booth 2 has an indie soundtrack. Picture: Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2 has a soundtrack of songs perfect for the rollercoaster of romance that is Elle and Noah’s first love.

The Kissing Booth 2 is here to bring us the high school drama escapism we need every now and again – and the soundtrack is just as good as the first film.

Jacob Elordi and Joey King’s characters, Noah and Elle, have a mix of Indie tunes and old school favourites as the backdrop of their long-distance relationship this summer and you’ll definitely want to add some to your current playlist.

Landing on Netflix on Friday 24 July, The Kissing Booth 2 is bringing with it songs from the likes of Vampire Weekend, the Beach Boys, The Romantics and Tim Myers.

Here’s the complete list of songs from The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack…

The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack

The Kissing Booth 2 is on Netflix from 24 July. Picture: Netflix

‘Lost in the Wild’ – Walk the Moon

‘Only One’ – Reem

‘Be Together’ – NI-NI

‘Higher’ – Reem

'Pause’ – Tony K

‘Bust A Movie’ – Young MC

‘Get to Know Me’ – Tony K

‘Run’ – Vampire Weekend

‘Good Vibrations’ – The Beach Boys

'Ashes’ – Tony K

‘Summer House’ – Gold Motel

‘What I Like About You’ – The Romantics

‘Holding On’ – Tony K

‘Just Our Style’ – Wayfarers

‘Die Alone’ – Tony K

‘Heart Attack’ – The Asteroids Galaxy Tour

'Not Alone’ – Tony K

‘Big Talk’ – Conway

‘New Direction’ – Black Lips

‘Swimming in Stars’ – Wayfarers

‘Twist Shake Shout’ – Best of Friends

‘Young At Heart (feat. The Rondo Brothers)’ – Tim Myers

‘Like I Needed’ – Rogue Wave

‘My Baby Loves Lovin’ – White Plains

