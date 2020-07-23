The Kissing Booth 2 Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Netflix Sequel

23 July 2020, 15:59

The Kissing Booth 2 has an indie soundtrack
The Kissing Booth 2 has an indie soundtrack. Picture: Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2 has a soundtrack of songs perfect for the rollercoaster of romance that is Elle and Noah’s first love.

The Kissing Booth 2 is here to bring us the high school drama escapism we need every now and again – and the soundtrack is just as good as the first film.

Jacob Elordi and Joey King’s characters, Noah and Elle, have a mix of Indie tunes and old school favourites as the backdrop of their long-distance relationship this summer and you’ll definitely want to add some to your current playlist.

Who Plays Chloe In The Kissing Booth 2?

Landing on Netflix on Friday 24 July, The Kissing Booth 2 is bringing with it songs from the likes of Vampire Weekend, the Beach Boys, The Romantics and Tim Myers.

Here’s the complete list of songs from The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack…

The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack

The Kissing Booth 2 is on Netflix from 24 July
The Kissing Booth 2 is on Netflix from 24 July. Picture: Netflix

‘Lost in the Wild’ – Walk the Moon

‘Only One’ – Reem

‘Be Together’ – NI-NI

‘Higher’ – Reem

'Pause’ – Tony K

‘Bust A Movie’ – Young MC

‘Get to Know Me’ – Tony K

‘Run’ – Vampire Weekend

‘Good Vibrations’ – The Beach Boys

'Ashes’ – Tony K

‘Summer House’ – Gold Motel

‘What I Like About You’ – The Romantics

‘Holding On’ – Tony K

‘Just Our Style’ – Wayfarers

‘Die Alone’ – Tony K

‘Heart Attack’ – The Asteroids Galaxy Tour

'Not Alone’ – Tony K

‘Big Talk’ – Conway

‘New Direction’ – Black Lips

‘Swimming in Stars’ – Wayfarers

‘Twist Shake Shout’ – Best of Friends

‘Young At Heart (feat. The Rondo Brothers)’ – Tim Myers

‘Like I Needed’ – Rogue Wave

‘My Baby Loves Lovin’ – White Plains

