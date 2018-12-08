How To Watch Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Live: Is It On TV And Sky TV Details Revealed

London’s biggest Christmas party the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2018 is underway at London’s O2 - here’s how you can watch it on TV if you missed out on tickets.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 with Coca-Cola is taking over the O2 this weekend but how do you watch it live? And can you watch it on TV?

With performances from Liam Payne, Ellie Goulding, Cheryl and Little Mix, we didn’t want you to miss out on anything if you were unable to get tickets.

Here’s everything you need to know:

> How To Live Stream Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Liam Payne is just one of the big artists at this year's JBB bell. Picture: Global

How to watch Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2018 live

You can watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola 2018 across a number of places from 7pm on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th December.

- Here on capitalfm.com

- Twitter via @CapitalOfficial

- The Capital App

- On the all new Global Player

- On your smart speaker by saying "play Capital"

Halsey is also making a rare performance in the UK at the JBB. Picture: PA

Is the Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

Yes! But you’ll have to wait a little while to get your fix. On Sky One for the first time EVER - they'll be bringing you all the highlights from the #CapitalJBB on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st December and over the Christmas period.

We’ve got a HUGE line-up of incredible artists including, Little Mix, David Guetta, Jess Glynne, Jason Derulo, Halsey, Years & Years and more, and you can catch all the action from the comfort of your own home, the park or even sat on the bus - so make sure you don't miss a thing!