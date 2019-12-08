Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Mabel Gives Serious Mermaid Vibes On The Red Carpet

Mabel on the Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

The second day of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT is well underway, with the world’s hottest singers taking to the stage.

After the likes of Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Stormzy brought the house down at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT on Saturday, 7 December, now it’s the turn of Mabel to steal the show.

Strutting down our #CapitalJBB red carpet, the 23-year-old is giving us serious Winter Wonderland vibes in a stylish AF number.

Wearing a white mini dress with a fluffy trim around the bottom, Mabel has glammed up her look with matching gloves, clear heels and a silver belt.

And we don't know anyone that can pull off green, mermaid hair as well as this...

Mabel on the red carpet. Picture: PA Images

The 'Finders Keeper' hitmaker is due to take to the stage after her red carpet appearance, and we can’t wait to see what other outfits she’s got up her sleeve.

Mabel's debut album High Expectations was released in August, which includes the singles 'Don't Call Me Up', 'Mad Love' and 'Finders Keepers'.

This comes after the singer admitted it can be tough dating because of the type of music she makes.

Mabel at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

Joining Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Mabel stated that she's "very single at the moment”, adding: "Sadly, there is a weird misconception that a strong, independent woman is not girlfriend material."

She’s joining other superstars such as Tom Walker, Sam Smith and Taylor Swift on the second night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at The O2.

