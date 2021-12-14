Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021: From Justin Bieber To Jesy Nelson – All The Backstage Action
14 December 2021, 11:11
Get all the inside info on the backstage antics at the #CapitalJBB 2021!
The O2 Arena was swarming with anticipation as we geared up to the return of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard – let's take a look backstage to see all the excitement before our first artist wowed the crowds!
Taking to the stage over the weekend, were massive stars like Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Jesy Nelson and more, singing their biggest hits to a 16,000 strong audience.
Jingle Bell Ball 2021 Most Iconic Moments: From Justin Bieber's Show-Stopping Performance To Ed Sheeran's Closing Set
A lot of preparation goes into all the #CapitalJBB festivities, from the set-up to sound-check to all the behind-the-scenes mania...
Consider this your own person backstage pass to the ball, and get a sneak-peek behind the curtain as we show off the artists' dressing rooms and more!
-
The Capital crew have been hard at working getting the kit in The O2 for the #JBB stage
-
All the kit is in for the Jingle Bell Ball weekend – it takes a village to make an event as memorable as the #JBB
-
The stage is set, ready for all 16,000 fans...
-
Our cameramen are getting ready to record all the bts content from the Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 Arena
-
The #CapitalJBB red carpet is patiently awaiting the slew of pop stars to arrive
-
Justin Bieber's dressing room has become a photo op! Are you ready for JB at the JBB?
-
Everybody backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball got that FENTY Beauty fix
-
Mimi Webb has the most adorable pre-show moment with her mum!
-
The Jingle Bell Ball red carpet became teeming with celebs and photographers
-
Will Manning and Aimee Vivian behind the scenes getting ready to interview our #JBB line-up
-
Baller Becky Hill signs a poster ahead of her Saturday set
-
Jimmy Hill getting ready to interview the Jingle Bell Ballers
-
Spotted: Olly Alexander from Years & Years roaming the backstage corridors at The O2
-
ArrDee chats to Capital's Aimee Vivian ahead of his O2 debut performance
-
Coca-Cola kept the Capital crew stocked with all the drinks backstage
-
Tom Grennan signs the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard Saturday line-up
-
The Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard tree is stacked with festive goodies
> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard