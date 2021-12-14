Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021: From Justin Bieber To Jesy Nelson – All The Backstage Action

Take a peek behind the curtain and the #CapitalJBB backstage action
Take a peek behind the curtain and the #CapitalJBB backstage action. Picture: Capital FM
Get all the inside info on the backstage antics at the #CapitalJBB 2021!

The O2 Arena was swarming with anticipation as we geared up to the return of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard – let's take a look backstage to see all the excitement before our first artist wowed the crowds!

Taking to the stage over the weekend, were massive stars like Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Jesy Nelson and more, singing their biggest hits to a 16,000 strong audience.

A lot of preparation goes into all the #CapitalJBB festivities, from the set-up to sound-check to all the behind-the-scenes mania...

Consider this your own person backstage pass to the ball, and get a sneak-peek behind the curtain as we show off the artists' dressing rooms and more!

  1. The Capital crew have been hard at working getting the kit in The O2 for the #JBB stage

    All the equiptment is in for the Jingle Bell Ball
    All the equiptment is in for the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital FM

  2. All the kit is in for the Jingle Bell Ball weekend – it takes a village to make an event as memorable as the #JBB

    All the kit is backstage at The O2
    All the kit is backstage at The O2. Picture: Capital FM

  3. The stage is set, ready for all 16,000 fans...

    The O2 is ready for the festive fun
    The O2 is ready for the festive fun. Picture: Capital FM

  4. Our cameramen are getting ready to record all the bts content from the Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 Arena

    The Jingle Bell Ball stage is built!
    The Jingle Bell Ball stage is built! Picture: Capital FM

  5. The #CapitalJBB red carpet is patiently awaiting the slew of pop stars to arrive

    The JBB red carpet is ready and raring to go!
    The JBB red carpet is ready and raring to go! Picture: Capital FM

  6. Justin Bieber's dressing room has become a photo op! Are you ready for JB at the JBB?

    Tik Tok star Max Balegde poses in front of Justin Bieber's dressing room
    Tik Tok star Max Balegde poses in front of Justin Bieber's dressing room. Picture: Capital FM

  7. Everybody backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball got that FENTY Beauty fix

    FENTY Beauty returned with a stand at the #JBB
    FENTY Beauty returned with a stand at the #JBB. Picture: Capital FM

  8. Mimi Webb has the most adorable pre-show moment with her mum!

    Mimi Webb is ready for her debut
    Mimi Webb is ready for her debut. Picture: Capital FM

  9. The Jingle Bell Ball red carpet became teeming with celebs and photographers

    Olly Alexander graced the #JBB carpet
    Olly Alexander graced the #JBB carpet. Picture: Capital FM

  10. Will Manning and Aimee Vivian behind the scenes getting ready to interview our #JBB line-up

    Will Manning and Aimiee Vivian are ready!
    Will Manning and Aimiee Vivian are ready! Picture: Capital FM

  11. Baller Becky Hill signs a poster ahead of her Saturday set

    Becky Hill arrives at the #JBB
    Becky Hill arrives at the #JBB. Picture: Capital FM

  12. Jimmy Hill getting ready to interview the Jingle Bell Ballers

    Jimmy Hill is gearing up for the interviews
    Jimmy Hill is gearing up for the interviews. Picture: Capital FM

  13. Spotted: Olly Alexander from Years & Years roaming the backstage corridors at The O2

    Olly Alexander is ready for the #JBB
    Olly Alexander is ready for the #JBB. Picture: Capital FM

  14. ArrDee chats to Capital's Aimee Vivian ahead of his O2 debut performance

    ArrDee ahead of his JBB set
    ArrDee ahead of his JBB set. Picture: Capital FM

  15. Coca-Cola kept the Capital crew stocked with all the drinks backstage

    Coca-Cola brought the fizz
    Coca-Cola brought the fizz. Picture: Capital FM

  16. Tom Grennan signs the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard Saturday line-up

    Tom Grennnan is in the building!
    Tom Grennnan is in the building! Picture: Capital FM

  17. The Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard tree is stacked with festive goodies

    These presents are spreading the holiday cheer!
    These presents are spreading the holiday cheer! Picture: Capital FM

