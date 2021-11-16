Jesy Nelson Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Feeling Unwell

Jesy Nelson has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson has had to cancel an upcoming performance after testing positive for coronavirus.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson shared a statement with fans informing them she’s tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling unwell ‘the last few days’.

The former Little Mix singer has had to cancel an upcoming gig, apologising to fans who were hoping to see her perform live this weekend.

“Hey my lovelies, after feeling unwell for the last few days, I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid,” Jesy began on Instagram Stories.

Jesy Nelson sampled P. Diddy's 'Bad Boys for Life' on her debut solo single. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

“Which means I’m now self-isolating, following government guidelines.”

She went on: “It means I’m no longer able to perform live in Birmingham this Saturday. Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I’m so sorry I can no longer be there.

“I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all soon love you so much.”

Jesy only recently embarked on her solo career, launching her new chapter with single ‘Boyz’ featuring Nicki Minaj in October.

Jesy Nelson's tested positive for Covid. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

The former X Factor star sampled P. Diddy's 'Bad Boys for Life' on the new track, recreating the iconic video and even starring the rapper himself.

The 30-year-old has made it no secret she's been working on new music since leaving Little Mix a year ago.

Jesy is said to be releasing her debut album in 2022, after spending months working on a sound of her own.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital