James Corden Didn't Want A One Direction Reunion On His Show

3 May 2023, 16:29

James Corden Doesn't Want A One Direction Reunion

James Corden opened up about the end of his hosting stint on The Late Late Show, so naturally we grilled him about One Direction.

James Corden said goodbye to The Late Late Show on 27th April after 1,200 shows in eight years.

He hopped on a Zoom call with Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark during Capital Breakfast to share how he feels about closing his LA chapter.

During the guys' chat with the celebrity host we asked James about the long-running theory that One Direction's Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson would one day appear on his chat show to announce their reunion.

Harry Styles starred on the final Late Late Show episode
Harry Styles starred on the final Late Late Show episode. Picture: Getty

James explained where he thinks the theory might have come from, pinning it all the way back to when he 'kidnapped' the Jonas Brothers as part of a sketch on his show in 2019.

The TV host explained: "It was a silly sketch. In fact the Jonas Brothers were on the show last night and I was able to say to them, ‘it’s completely your fault that The Late Late Show Twitter is full of tweets saying, ‘kidnap One Direction'."

He went on: "And then I don’t know how it happened, I don’t know it became fact, I get so bemused. The truth is we love One Direction. I'm a huge fan personally and professionally of the whole band. But if I'm being completely honest, if the day comes that they reform or are just seen together, it shouldn’t be in a four or five minute segment on a late night talk show.

"It should be an hour-long doc followed by a tour followed by an album, so we knew that we had to be very quick to just say ‘no, this is going to happen.’

One Direction fans wanted James Corden to 'kidnap' the band
One Direction fans wanted James Corden to 'kidnap' the band. Picture: Getty

James also spoke about how excited he was to have Bruno Mars star on Carpool Karaoke and the crash he felt emotionally once the feature had wrapped, admitting he was sad to never have that same feeling again.

We also made sure to challenge him to Roman's Mega-Hard Super Specialist Quiz with Carpool Karaoke as his chosen subject.

