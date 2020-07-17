Jacqueline Jossa Fans Double Take As They Mistake Her For Ariana Grande

17 July 2020, 10:13

Jacqueline Jossa fans did a double take after mistaking her for Ariana Grande
Jacqueline Jossa fans did a double take after mistaking her for Ariana Grande. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram / Getty

Jacqueline Jossa fans thought it was a picture of Ariana Grande popping up on their Instagram feeds when she shared a holiday snap.

Jacqueline Jossa is currently shooting her InTheStyle clothing range in Ibiza, getting glammed up every day of the holiday to show off her new collection.

And in one picture of the I’m A Celebrity 2019 winner's glamorous look, Jacqueline showed off a new set of hair extensions for her shoot, styled just like Ariana Grande’s iconic locks.

Ariana Grande Shares First Selfie With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Wearing the long brown extensions over her shoulders and with the side sections scraped back with two shorter strands to frame her face, Jacqueline had her followers doing a double take.

Jacqueline Jossa fans thought she was Ariana Grande at first
Jacqueline Jossa fans thought she was Ariana Grande at first. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

Her nude lipstick and bronze eyeshadow also led fans to believe for a brief second it was the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer they were looking at on their timelines.

“You look like Ariana Grande,” one person commented.

“You look like Ariana Grande in this pic, stunning,” agreed another.

“Ariana Grande vibes!” Wrote a third.

Jacqueline Jossa has been shooting her InTheStyle range in Ibiza
Jacqueline Jossa has been shooting her InTheStyle range in Ibiza. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

“Who else thought it was Ariana Grande!?” replied one shocked follower.

Jacqueline was wearing 26-inch clip ins for the snap, showing off one of the summer dresses from her new range shot alongside ex TOWIE star Billie Faiers and Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby.

