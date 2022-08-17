On Air Now
17 August 2022
Instagram’s new tool gives you more control over content relating to diets and body weight.
Instagram have taken steps to hide potentially triggering content around body weight control.
After social media campaigns from a string of influencers, Instagram introduced a feature earlier this year to allow users to ‘see less’ of weight loss content that could be considered harmful.
Here’s how to make the change:
Some users have struggled to find ‘body weight control’ in their options, but others said searching terms like ‘diet’ and ‘weight loss’ brought up plenty of options to change.
Body positivity campaigner Katie Budenberg was amongst the influencers using her platform to urge Instagram to make the change.
She said in her Change.org petition: “It's no secret that the aim of a weight-loss ad is to make you feel inadequate in your body so that you are persuaded to pay the company large amounts of money to help you lose weight. To some, these ads may be harmless and they can scroll on but for some these ads are triggering and dangerous."
She added: "This is why we are asking that Instagram adds the option to not see weight loss ads; this setting already exists for other potentially triggering topics, such as alcohol and parenting, and should be extended to weight-loss. This setting would make Instagram a safer, and therefore a more inclusive, place for those with a history of disordered eating and/or body image issues."
