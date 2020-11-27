Harry Styles Had A Very Sweet Message For Fans On Thanksgiving

Harry Styles had a sweet message for fans on Thanksgiving. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles rarely takes to social media, but when he does he lights up everyone’s timeline.

On Thanksgiving in the States Harry Styles made sure to keep spreading his message of kindness, sending his love to fans with the cutest note.

“I’m incredibly thankful for so much this year. I hope everyone is staying safe and being good to each other. Happy Thanksgiving. Love, H,” the ‘Fine Line’ singer wrote to his 35.8 million Twitter followers.

Harry Styles made a rare return to Twitter on Thanksgiving. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

Harry does in fact have lots to be thankful for this year, single-handedly saving 2020 with each and every one of his new songs.

From the summery ‘Watermelon Sugar’ to feel-good ‘Golden’, Harry’s music has been the much-needed soundtrack to fans’ lives in this bizarre world we’re living in at the moment.

And he’s finally getting some recognition for his creativity, landing a bunch of awards and three Grammy nominations for 2021.

Harry Styles is nominated for three Grammys. Picture: Getty

The 26-year-old singer is up for Best Music Video for 'Adore You', Pop Vocal Album for 'Fine Line' and Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar'.

He also just scooped the award for Best International Artist at the 2020 ARIAs (Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards).

If his musical success wasn't impressive enough, he’s also returning his attention back to the acting industry and next year we’ll see him on the big screen in Don’t Worry, Darling opposite Florence Pugh.

